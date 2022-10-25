Singer Deana Martin to headline Lucy the Elephant benefit concert

ATLANTIC CITY — Singer and author Deana Martin will headline a fundraising concert Dec. 11 at Resorts Casino Hotel to help pay for ongoing restorations to Margate landmark Lucy the Elephant.

Martin is the daughter of Dean Martin, the iconic comedian, entertainer and singer. She will perform selections from the Great American Songbook, as well as some holiday classics.

Martin will be backed by an 18-piece orchestra and will perform alongside Frank Sinatra tribute artist Steven Maglio.

The last time Deana Martin performed in Atlantic City was 2015.

"We are beyond thrilled that Deana is sharing her extraordinary talent and famous family history with us,” Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, said in a news release.

Lucy is undergoing exterior renovations that Helfant recently described as "in month 13 of what was supposed to be an eight-month project and close to $1 million over budget." Bad weather, a burst sprinkler pipe and supply chain issues have delayed and run up the cost of the project, which is now expected to wrap before the end of the year.

Resorts' Superstar Theatre was Atlantic City’s first casino-era showroom, where Dean Martin performed with Sinatra in the 1980s.

Atlantic City has a long history with the "Rat Pack" singers, from Sinatra's first Atlantic City appearance as a featured vocalist with Harry James and Tommy Dorsey on Steel Pier, to becoming a smash hit at the famed 500 Club, where Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis formed their comedy duo.

Helfant was a junior executive at Resorts in the early 1980s and worked closely with Sinatra and Dean Martin.

VIP tickets for the benefit are $125 and include a dessert reception and meet-and-greet after the show. Preferred seats are $50, and general admission seats are $35. Tickets are available at lucytheelephant.org, Lucy’s gift shop, Resorts' box office or Ticketmaster.