Simulator unveiled at Egg Harbor Township High School to warn of drunk, distracted driving

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new simulator designed to discourage distracted, drunk and otherwise impaired driving was unveiled Tuesday at Egg Harbor Township High School. The program is meant to have students experience firsthand the dangers of driving under the influence while teaching them about the possible long-term, life-and-death consequences.

The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers, an organization that works to prevent drunken-driving deaths, purchased the simulator with a grant from the Honda USA Foundation. It is being toured around South Jersey high schools by the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.

“It looked like something new, next generation, just the kind of thing we thought would work well in schools,” HERO Campaign founder Bill Elliott said. "(The students) enjoy it, but they get the point that it’s serious business.”

A class of seniors tried the simulation about noon. It consists of a mock wheel, gas and break with a screen and is similar to an arcade driving game. They drove first on a standard mode and then on an impaired mode, in which the simulated car is harder to control. There was also a distracted mode in which drivers try to drive while texting. In each of the latter two modes, someone is talking to the driver as a further distraction. Students are instructed to avoid crashing into other cars, objects, animals and pedestrians.

“I thought it was a pretty realistic simulation because it shows pretty well how easily being distracted can lead to something really bad, because there were a lot of things going on in the road,” senior Tasmiah Haque said after trying the simulation.

Bob Clarke, a SJTPO traffic safety specialist, said that he thought the new program would be a useful, easily portable model to help South Jersey students. He said the organization has received positive feedback on it and will continue to evaluate it.

Cape May largesse heading to liberated city in Ukraine CAPE MAY — On Tuesday, Zoran Donchev and his wife, Tatiana, were preparing supplies and wait…

There is a multitude of programs that teach New Jersey students about the dangers of drunken driving. Other schools feature mock car crashes with actors displaying injuries. Seniors on Tuesday said that they thought there was value to having the experience simulated for themselves.

“It’s one thing to hear about it and hear people talking about it,” senior Erin Maegerle said. “It’s a whole other thing to actually pretend to be driving and have to do it yourself and have to realize all the things that can distract you, like being on your phone. So that was definitely a different perspective.”

If students crash, they get a variety of outcomes depending on the severity of their accidents. A minor crash can result in an arrest, sentencing and professional problems posed by having a criminal history. A major crash can result in a scene in a hospital emergency room.

Bill Elliott founded the HERO campaign after his son, John, was killed by a drunken driver in July 2000. The younger Elliott had just graduated with honors from the U.S. Naval Academy and was also president of the class of 1996 at Egg Harbor Township High School. While it focuses on promoting the use of designated drivers, the HERO campaign also raises general awareness of the threat of drunken driving. Bill Elliott said he wanted to premier the campaign’s latest tool at his late son’s alma mater.

“Out of our grief and sorrow, but out of our dedication to our son and his legacy, we created the HERO campaign as a way to help others and save others from going through the tragedy that we went through,” Elliott said.

Samantha Elko, the high school guidance director, said she has known the Elliott family a long time. Noting her daughter is a senior at Egg Harbor Township, Elko said she feels safer with the simulation program raising further awareness of the dangers of drunken driving.

“It’s just good for everybody,” Elko said. “Even though sometime the kids are laughing, they’re joking, but when they see some of those consequence videos, I think it really does hit, like, ‘Oh yeah, this is really what could happen.'”

Elko said she will send students evaluations to sample their thoughts on the simulation.

In his simulated driving session, senior Samir Chowdhury spent time in jail, faced a heavy fine and was rejected from a job when he failed a criminal background check due to a DUI.

“I think it’s a really good cause, because it brings awareness to stuff you really wouldn’t think about,” Chowdhury said. “You can just completely ruin your life in total because of a stupid mistake.”

Tatiana Cunningham and Steve Bower, the Egg Harbor Township assistant principals for 11th and 12th grade, respectively, also observed the program while one senior class was using it. They both endorsed the project and said it would be a benefit to bring it into the school.

“It’s a great experience without the actual consequences of a real-world situation,” Bower said. “I’m excited to bring it in.”

The new simulation program comes as vehicular deaths in the state are on the rise. There have been 544 people killed in 508 motor vehicle crashes in New Jersey this year, according to State Police statistics. That total includes 36 more fatalities than were recorded at this time in 2021 and 104 more than this time in 2020. Of those 544 people killed, 313 were drivers, 84 were passengers and 17 were cyclists. Just under a quarter of those killed, 130, were pedestrians. So far this year, there have been 30 traffic fatalities in Atlantic County, 12 in Cape May County, 18 in Cumberland County and 44 in Ocean County.

Wayne Shelton, another SJTPO traffic safety specialist, said the simulation complemented other efforts to reduce driving deaths. He cited the “Share the Keys” program, which teaches parents and guardians about the restrictions on driving permits and probationary licenses that new drivers receive. The program was designed with input from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Shelton said so much focus is put on teaching teenagers and young adults the risks of driving as their inexperience places them at particularly high risk, although he said driving in general was exceedingly dangerous in many parts of the country.

He said many crashes discussed with students have one common factor: preventability.

“We want to protect our kids,” Shelton said. “And this is where they’re most vulnerable, out on the roadway.”