Simone Biles' withdrawal from the Olympics puts mental health into focus

“Sometimes, people think that professionals have it all figured out, which is not the case at all,” said Buddy Kennedy.
In 2017, Kennedy was finishing a highly successful baseball career at Millville High School and had been selected in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, earning a six-figure signing bonus.
Two years later, a hot start to his minor-league season quickly plummeted. He didn’t feel comfortable. He swung at bad pitches and made errors and mental mistakes.
“My mental health and my confidence was so low, and I just couldn’t figure it out,” Kennedy said. “Day in, day out I wasn’t in a happy place of mind and just felt defeated. But I had to figure it out.”
Last week, one of the world’s best gymnasts, Simone Biles, went through something similar at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist withdrew from team competition Tuesday, saying her mental health was affecting her ability to perform. Her team took silver that day. She then announced she would not defend her 2016 gold medal in Thursday’s all-around event.
“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we’re human, too,” Biles said Tuesday. “So we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”
Kennedy, 22, could relate. When contacted about Biles’ struggle, he talked Thursday at length about his past struggles, but only through text, which he said made it easier for him to fully express his feelings, compared to being put in the spotlight when talking in front of reporters.
Not wanting to face reporters was a similar concern expressed by tennis star Naomi Osaka, who backed out of the French Open in early June because she was battling her own mental health issues. One thing that put her over the edge, she said, was her anxiety before facing reporters.
The public reaction to Osaka, 23, and Biles, 24, ranged from concern and encouragement to criticism of their perceived lack of mental toughness.
Cristina Fink, a former Olympian in the high jump for Mexico in the 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympics who worked as a mental performance support expert for Mexican athletes during the 2000, 2004 and 2008 games, said Biles was being mindful to protect herself and her teammates.
“So many times we hear that in order to be mindful you need to perform well,” said Fink, the interim associate athletic director for student-athlete welfare at Rowan University. “You need to be mindful even when you’re not performing well, because you need to be able to see what it is that you need.
“Some of the things that we’ve seen in these Olympics is athletes are actually being very mindful about what they need to do for themselves and for their teams. … (Biles is) taking care of herself and making sure she’s not putting herself in harm’s way by trying to compete when she’s not in the right mindset to do so.”
In the summer of 2019, Tim Watson was pushing the Cedar Creek High School football team pretty intensely.
The months leading up to any season are exhausting: It’s hot, many teams are doing two-a-day practices, and the battles on the field among players trying to make an impression can get intense.
It takes its toll. And it took its toll on one athlete in particular. The athlete approached Watson, nearly with tears in his eyes, and told him he was struggling.
“I had to take my coaching hat off and put on the other hat (to be a mentor),” said Watson, who was head coach at the time.
Watson has a lot of firsthand experience dealing with mental health. The 1993 Mainland Regional High School graduate played football at the University of Maryland, got into trouble and was kicked out. He called it hitting rock bottom.
It was at Rowan where he became interested in sports psychology, finished his college career and graduated with a degree in psychology in 1999. He’s now an assistant coach at Mainland and teaches world history at Cedar Creek.
Watson started Cedar Creek’s football program in 2010 and was there until 2019. He coached more than a dozen NCAA Division-I players, including current Rutgers University standout wide receiver Bo Melton.
He saw firsthand how the pressures of being recruited by colleges took a toll on the mental health of athletes. But he didn’t just see it as a coach.
Tim’s daughter, Kylee Watson, was one of the most recruited basketball players in Cape-Atlantic League history. At 6-foot-4, the Mainland grad had been fielding college interest since she was in eighth grade.
Tim did everything he could to make sure Kylee was prepared for life as a nationally recruited athlete, and now, she’s a member of one of the top women’s basketball programs in the country at the University of Oregon. She went from being the one everyone watches in high school gyms to playing about 10 minutes a game her freshman year last season.
But Kylee has handled the ups and downs really well, Tim said.
“Mental toughness is a skill. I think it’s crazy if you’re not training it as an athlete, especially with more things coming to light,” he said. “It really should be a part of curriculum. Like in today’s world, I don’t know why we’re not teaching grit and introducing toughness to athletes and to people the positives of learning things and those types of skills. Those are real life skills. … (Life) can be stressful, and the last thing young student-athletes need is more stress.”
Bridgette Gilliano, a sophomore softball player and physical therapy major at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland, agrees. She feels athletes need to better learn how to be mentally tough and need to learn to talk about it. And coaches need to be better equipped to handle athletes beyond the playbooks and the fundamentals.
“The more you know your athlete, the more you know what they can handle and what they can take in practice,” said Gilliano, 19, a 2020 Buena Regional High School graduate. “You have to build a relationship to learn how they take advice best. Don’t call it criticism, call it advice. That all comes with knowing your athlete and building your relationships. At the end of the day, the coach is who they should be able to lean on.”
Ahmad Brock, who graduated this spring from Egg Harbor Township High School, was a standout in soccer and track for the Eagles, much like his older brother, Amir. But Ahmad felt pressure to perform as well as Amir.
“It took me a while to realize I don’t have to be in his shadow,” said Brock, 18, who will compete for Monmouth University’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams. “I’m free to be me, and being me is OK. That took me a lot to learn.”
Brock added it’s normal to feel pressure.
“At the end of the day, you’re going to be OK. If you’re experiencing that stuff, you’re going to be OK. You’ll get through it. Sometimes it takes longer, and sometimes it’s quick. You’ll be OK.”
Tim Watson thinks this is just the tip of the iceberg for mental health awareness in sports, drawing comparisons to another health concern athletes faced little more than a decade ago — concussions, especially among football players.
“We’re headed into uncharted territories,” Watson said. “I think there’s a new effort to raise awareness, but there’s such a lack of awareness. It’s gonna take time for things to settle and for people to understand what it is and what it’s not.
“Who knows? You’re not in their brain to figure it out. As long as people are kind of leading from the right perspective and coaching with heart and love, you’ll be in a pretty good situation instead of looking at them as athletes or pieces of the puzzle to help get a win.”
