Simone Biles' withdrawal from the Olympics puts mental health in focus

Kennedy, 22, could relate. When contacted about Biles’ struggle, he talked Thursday at length about his past struggles, but only through text, which he said made it easier for him to fully express his feelings, compared to being put in the spotlight when talking in front of reporters.

Not wanting to face reporters was a similar concern expressed by tennis star Naomi Osaka, who backed out of the French Open in early June because she was battling her own mental health issues. One thing that put her over the edge, she said, was her anxiety before facing reporters.

The public reaction to Osaka, 23, and Biles, 24, ranged from concern and encouragement to criticism of their perceived lack of mental toughness.

Cristina Fink, a former Olympian in the high jump for Mexico in the 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympics who worked as a mental performance support expert for Mexican athletes during the 2000, 2004 and 2008 games, said Biles was being mindful to protect herself and her teammates.

“So many times we hear that in order to be mindful you need to perform well,” said Fink, the interim associate athletic director for student-athlete welfare at Rowan University. “You need to be mindful even when you’re not performing well, because you need to be able to see what it is that you need.