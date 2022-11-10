Simchat Torah festivities at Beth Israel

Caramel apples, hot dog Torahs, songs and festive flags were all part of Beth Israel’s Erev Simchat Torah celebration Oct. 16. Families came early for special activities and stayed for a Simchat Torah service led by Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach.
For more information on Beth Israel, call 609-641-3600 or visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.
