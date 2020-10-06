Sierra Club opposes Whitesboro land sale

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Sierra Club has raised concerns about an upcoming property sale in Whitesboro, saying that doing so would threaten open space and the historical significance of the land.

A property tax sale scheduled for Oct. 28 includes 15 land parcels, 10 of which are located within the unincorporated community of Whitesboro, which was founded in 1901 as a planned residential community for Black settlers.

Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said the potential land sale would promote overdevelopment while also "threatening the history of the town."

"This area has a rich history. Selling these properties in a tax sale for a little bit of money will mean paving over open space and paving over history," Tittel said in a news release. "Overdevelopment will mean taxes going up to build more schools, roads, traffic lights, and other infrastructure. Preserving the history and open space of Whitesboro means saving people money."

Tittel said Middle Township should cancel the land sale, calling it "a giveaway to developers at the expense of the environment and the character of Whitesboro."