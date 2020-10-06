Sierra Club opposes Whitesboro land sale

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Sierra Club has raised concerns about an upcoming property sale in Whitesboro, saying that doing so would threaten open space and the historical significance of the land.
A property tax sale scheduled for Oct. 28 includes 15 land parcels, 10 of which are located within the unincorporated community of Whitesboro, which was founded in 1901 as a planned residential community for Black settlers.
Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said the potential land sale would promote overdevelopment while also "threatening the history of the town."
"This area has a rich history. Selling these properties in a tax sale for a little bit of money will mean paving over open space and paving over history," Tittel said in a news release. "Overdevelopment will mean taxes going up to build more schools, roads, traffic lights, and other infrastructure. Preserving the history and open space of Whitesboro means saving people money."
Tittel said Middle Township should cancel the land sale, calling it "a giveaway to developers at the expense of the environment and the character of Whitesboro."
One of the parcels that will be auctioned is a mobile home lot in a campground. Another property is a 3-acre lot in a wooded area with no structures on it. Of the 15 properties for sale, only three have structures on them and none are occupied.
“This land sale will attract developers from miles away," Tittel said. "This is especially concerning because of Whitesboro’s rich history. This community has been a safe place for people of color for over 100 years. Developing these properties will risk the special nature of this area."
Opening bids for the properties range from $7,600 for a lot on Matthews Street to $83,400 for a lot on Gold Club Road. According to the Sierra Club, the township will offer neighboring property owners the chance to buy parcels less than the minimum size in the zoning district for the same price as the highest bid.
"This sale will only harm the residents, the culture, and the environment in Whitesboro," Tittel said. "The township needs to stop this sale and look at preserving this space and the history of the town."
