ABSECON — The High Point Pub, a city bar that has been closed since last year, has been sold, according to a notice of sale agreement filed with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office.

The records, filed with the Clerk's Office on Feb. 21, show Sun of a Beach Inc. has agreed to buy the bar, at 5 North Shore Road, from Emory Incorporated.

A sale price was not included in the documents.

The current owners put the closed pub on sale for $1.3 million in November.

The land the business sits on is valued at $650,000, and its inventory of the business is listed at $15,000, according to Murray & Associates, a broker that handles business transactions.

Hi-Point had gross revenue of $2.1 million, according to the property listing.

The bar seats approximately 150 people, and its liquor license would be transferred to the new owner, the listing says.

Last April, the state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control suspended the bar's liquor license, citing repeated violations.

The 24-hour bar on North Shore Road first opened in 1980, according to its listing.

According to property records, the bar's last listed sale was reported in 2015, with Michael and Rosemarie Skelly selling the deed to Emory Incorporated, of West Trenton, for $535,000 on March 19.

An application has also been filed with the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment with respect to impervious coverage and rear yard setback to the property, a legal notice published in The Press of Atlantic City says.

A hearing on the application is set for 7 p.m. March 21 inside the City Council chambers, 500 Mill Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.