On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Volunteers (l-r) Marla Bader of Atlantic City, Angelina Argus of Margate, and Rachel Jennings of Egg Harbor Township.
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. (l-r) Phil Albater, Axelle Wittenberg, 4, and Jessie Jordan, all of Philadelphia, play a game of corn hole.
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Sara Gutierrez, 14, of Galloway, greets visitors in an elephant costume.
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Margate resident and volunteer Mike Schuessler
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Gallowya resident Mackie the stiltwalker welcomes visitors.
MARGATE — Lucy celebrated her 139th birthday with a toned-down weekend festival that included miniature golf, corn hole, an iconic hot dog stand and a man on stilts.
"You do what you can," said the Save Lucy Committee Director, Richard Helfant. "It's the most we can do under these conditions while still following guidelines."
Before the pandemic upended everything, Lucy was set to have her annual carnival complete with a fireworks show on Saturday and a benefit concert at the Hard Rock Casino. Instead, the birthday party was spread out over the weekend and the major events were canceled to keep crowds to a minimum and allow everyone to celebrate in as safe a manner as possible.
Lenny's Hot Dog Stand was a new feature this year. The original Lenny's stood a block away from Lucy in Margate during the 1960s and '70s and at the time, stayed open 24 hours a day. It left during the '80s and now the only location is in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, but Helfant was able to get permission to use the name and a supply of Lenny's famous pepper relish to make things authentic.
Lucy has seen a significant slow down in visitors this year due to COVID-19. Her birthday typically brings 2,000 people to the one-day event. This year only 500 people visited on Saturday. The elephant was closed from March 16 to June 16, and overall attendance is down about 60% on the year.
Unfortunately, the costs to maintain Lucy aren't also decreasing.
"It's rough right now," Helfant said. "The income stopped but the expenses didn't."
Lucy costs around $500,000 a year to operate.
"The expense of keeping a historic structure made out of wood and tin in this environment is extraordinary," Helfant said.
On top of her normal expenses, Lucy is in the beginning of a two-year $1.4 million restoration effort that will make her hardier and less expensive to operate long term.
As part of Phase One, five different paints have been applied to her front right leg. After a year of weathering, they'll be assessed by a metallurgist to determine which holds up best to the continuous sandblasting the pachyderm's beachside location subjects her to.
Afterwards, she'll get a mostly new skin. The tin she's currently sheathed in is no longer made and it was determined that replacing all of it with copper or stainless steel would be less expensive than repairing what's there. The benefit being that in combination with the new and better paint, rust won't be the issue it's historically been. Underneath the new metal she's getting a plastic moisture barrier that will prevent the water intrusion that also causes a lot of damage.
The New Jersey Historic Trust helped support Phase One and Helfant is applying for its support during Phase Two along with seeking grants other grants and reminding Lucy supporters that donations are tax deductible.
On Monday at 10:30 a.m. is a ceremony to celebrate Lucy's 50th anniversary at her current location. Half a century ago, she was moved two blocks down the beach from Cedar Grove Avenue to her current site on Decatur Ave.
To commemorate the event, Margate City along with neighboring mayors, Larry Sieg of Meet AC, Jeff Vasser of the NJ Division of Travel and Tourism and Joe Lupo, the President of the Hard Rock Casino will participate in a ceremony renaming the section of Decatur Ave. between Atlantic Ave. and the beach, Lucy Plaza. The public is invited to attend.
"It's celebrating 50 years of service by a small number of volunteers that took her from a rusting hulk to a national landmark," Helfant said. "She now has 130,000 visitors a year."
Two of those volunteers working Sunday were Dr. James Brady and his eight-year old daughter Julia. They have a house in Ventnor and Brady serves on Lucy's board of directors.
"As a kid I lived down here (and) I was obsessed," Brady said. "As it deteriorated, it broke my heart. Now my daughter's involved and it's like a family tradition."
