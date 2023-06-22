ATLANTIC CITY — The Showboat hotel's Island Waterpark offered media and VIPs a sneak peek Thursday night ahead of its opening next weekend.

A Showboat spokesperson said the indoor waterpark will open June 30, ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

After using a pair of hedge clippers to cut a ribbon in the shape of two interconnected wigs attached to two mermaid models, owner Bart Blatstein led local officials and other guests on a tour of the $100 million facility.

Hundreds attended the event that showcased the 120,000-square-foot waterpark's features, including a lazy river, water slides, rides, an adults-only section with bars, and more.

A retractable glass-pane roof will allow the waterpark to be open year-round.

Atlantic City has a long history of waterpark proposals, including one at the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.

But Island Waterpark is the only one that has come this close to fruition.

Tickets for Island Waterpark range from $69 and up for "twilight admission" from 4 to 8 p.m. to $89 and up for daytime general admission to $119 and up for all-access VIP admission, and appear to be available starting July 1, according to its website. Kids 3 and under are free.

GALLERY: Island Waterpark at the Showboat