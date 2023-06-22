ATLANTIC CITY — The Showboat hotel's Island Waterpark offered media and VIPs a sneak peek Thursday night ahead of its opening next weekend.
A Showboat spokesperson said the indoor waterpark will open June 30, ahead of Fourth of July weekend.
After using a pair of hedge clippers to cut a ribbon in the shape of two interconnected wigs attached to two mermaid models, owner Bart Blatstein led local officials and other guests on a tour of the $100 million facility.
Hundreds attended the event that showcased the 120,000-square-foot waterpark's features, including a lazy river, water slides, rides, an adults-only section with bars, and more.
A retractable glass-pane roof will allow the waterpark to be open year-round.
Atlantic City has a long history of waterpark proposals, including one at the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.
But Island Waterpark is the only one that has come this close to fruition.
Tickets for Island Waterpark range from $69 and up for "twilight admission" from 4 to 8 p.m. to $89 and up for daytime general admission to $119 and up for all-access VIP admission, and appear to be available starting July 1,
according to its website. Kids 3 and under are free. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GALLERY: Island Waterpark at the Showboat
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Bart Blatstein cuts the ceremonial ribbon, in this case the hair tie of two mermaids, on the long awaited opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, resident Pamela Fields was one of the first to enter the new Island Water Park at the Showboat.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, residents Shameeka Cottman and Pamela Fields were one of the first to enter the new Island Water Park at the Showboat.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, resident Jason Tell was excited for the grand opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, (l-r) residents Tamar and Aubrey Luckey enjoy a cocktail while visiting the long awaited Showboat Island Water Park.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Mays Landing resident Emily Tharp poses with a couple of the models on hand to ring in the grand opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman speaks at the long awaited opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small speaks at the long awaited opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Bart Blatstein speaks at the long awaited opening of his Island Water Park at the Showboat.
Matthew Strabuk
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Howell resident Sara Demott, 40, with her boys (l-r) Wyatt and Waylon, 3, and 1, at the opening of the new Island Water Park at the Showboat.
Matthew Strabuk
