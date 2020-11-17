Showboat waterpark, Stockton dorms move closer to reality with CRDA approvals

“When you talk about adding options to our offerings as we transition to add more nongaming activities, family fun activities, this is it,” Small said. “This would be a big shot in the arm for the building trades. This would be a big shot in the arm for local jobs. And this should be a big statement that the City of Atlantic City is ready to go to the next level.”

CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said the project will help diversify Atlantic City’s economy, a focal point of the state’s continued oversight of the municipality. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city operations, supports the project, Doherty said.

Before the project can formally begin, a public hearing will be conducted and the CRDA will have to grant final approval.

“The CRDA believes the waterpark and family entertainment offerings will attract more local and regional visitors,” said CRDA Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy. “In addition, 617 new jobs in sales, management, operations, food service, construction, retail and other related positions will be created which will directly benefit the area’s joblessness and the local economy.”