Showboat to announce new project opening in May
Showboat to announce new project opening in May

Showboat Hotel Atlantic City

The owner of the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City wants to construct a beach bar in front of the property to complement his proposed indoor water park.

ATLANTIC CITY — Showboat will hold a news conference Thursday to announce a new project slated to open in May.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the hotel at 801 Boardwalk.

The project is described as family-friendly and will complement Showboat's proposed 103,000-square-foot indoor water park, officials said in a news release.

The hotel's owner, Bart Blatstein, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. will speak at the event. 

