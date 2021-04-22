Showboat to announce new project opening in May

ATLANTIC CITY — Showboat will hold a news conference Thursday to announce a new project slated to open in May.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the hotel at 801 Boardwalk.
The project is described as family-friendly and will complement Showboat's proposed 103,000-square-foot indoor water park, officials said in a news release.
The hotel's owner, Bart Blatstein, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. will speak at the event.
GALLERY: Events at Showboat over the years
