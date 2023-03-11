ATLANTIC CITY — Willow Braxton may be 9, but she already knows what she wants to be when she grows up — a teacher.

"I think that it's fun and I get to teach people new things," said Braxton, of Atlantic City.

While Braxton may have already decided on her career path, other children may not be as certain, which is why the Showboat Hotel hosted a Career Carnival for Kids on Saturday, to let children ages 8 to 14 explore their future career options.

The event featured 28 stands with educational career guides from a variety of organizations teaching elementary and middle schoolers about their professions.

Michelle Hollander, who co-founded Career Carnival for Kids in 2018 with Gina DiDomenico, said the carnival was a way to start the conversation about careers at an early age.

"Career Carnival for Kids is all about creating a fun and memorable career discovery experience for elementary and middle school students," said Hollander. "The kids who attend will learn about jobs that are completely new to them, learn more about jobs that may already be familiar, interact with enthusiastic professionals and have a really great time."

Hollander said the organization tries to make the event as interactive as possible so kids and their families can learn about different jobs and industries through demonstrations, games and hands-on activities. This was the first Career Carnival for Kids they've hosted in Atlantic City.

"Besides including a wide array of industries, we aim to highlight a variety of pathways to career success, whether that means an apprenticeship, higher education, military service, or on-the-job experience, or in some cases, all of the above," Hollander said.

Employers present included Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, F&S Digital, AtlantiCare, the Atlantic County Sherriff's Office and Steel Pier. Other attendees included Atlantic Cape Community College and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

"I got things that I can learn from, and did other fun things," Braxton said.

There also were plenty of demonstrations. The American Society of Civil Engineers had a “road-in-a-cup” project, Shine and Go Auto Spa demonstrated how kids could start their own business by providing services like car cleaning, and the National CSI Camp set up a “crime scene” for children to walk through.

Rocco DiDomenico, 9, of Parsippany, Morris County, said he hadn't really thought about what he wanted to be when he grows up until the Career Carnival. Rocco liked the culinary arts station at the carnival and said he wanted to be a chef, since he cooks all the time with his dad, John DiDomenico.

DiDomenico, who owns an office-cleaning company, said he liked how the carnival had traditional and non-traditional career information available to kids.

"It's inspiring and exciting to the kids," said DiDomenico. "Everyone has a role in life."

GALLERY: Career Carnival for Kids at Showboat in Atlantic City