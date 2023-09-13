GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The shoulders will be closed from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday on Jimmie Leeds Road between the Garden State Parkway North and South access ramps for guiderail repair work, Atlantic County said.
Traffic directors will be on site to assist. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Work is weather permitting.
