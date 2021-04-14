Should NJ prepare for 17% sea level rise risk? DEP says yes, some towns say no.

Brigantine Mayor Vincent Sera says while he understands towns need to prepare for future flooding, “It just seems weird that we would create a regulation on something that may or may not happen.”

According to the report, there are three scenarios in the "likely range" by 2100. In addition to the 17% likelihood of 5.1 feet of sea level rise this century, there is a 50% likelihood of a 3.3 foot rise and an 83% likelihood of seas rising 2 feet. For shore towns, the DEP's calculation of a 5-foot increase in sea level would translate to building structures higher, and higher costs passed onto the homeowner.

Tom Quirk, executive director of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to flood mitigation on the Jersey Shore, said addressing flooding in shore communities is no longer an option.

"Whether you want it to be a priority item or not, Mother Nature has made it a priority item,” said Quirk, whose organization includes 31 municipalities and counties in the state.

LaTourette agrees the DEP has considered the middle possibility, not simply a best- and- worst-case scenario. For example, he said, the DEP is not acting based on a worst-case scenario (which has a 5% likelihood of occurring) of an 8.8-foot sea level rise by 2100.

