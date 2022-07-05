Shore unveils 'ouchless' program for pediatric care

SOMERS POINT — While going to the doctor is rarely a fun experience, some at Shore are trying to make it an easier one — especially for children.

The Pediatric Care Center at Shore Medical Center has unveiled an “ouchless” program at its emergency department. The new program introduces child-friendly medical interventions that are designed to make receiving health care less stressful for young patients.

Shore Pediatric Clinical Development Supervisor Carolyn Gattuso is excited about the new program, which began in late May.

“The concept behind it is to minimize anxiety, fear and pain in children while you’re implementing procedures that are painful,” Gattuso said.

The new tools mostly focus on procedures that typically cause children the most fear, such as drawing blood, inserting an IV or getting a shot.

“Buzz the Bee,” for example, is a bee-shaped device that is placed on a child’s arms before an injection or IV insertion. The device, about 4-inches long, vibrates and uses ice in its plastic wings to help numb a target area to pain, while its theming helps keep a child calm and distracted.

“The children seem like they’re so distracted from the piece of equipment anyway, then they actually have numbing to the skin,” Gattuso said.

A shot blocker, while less colorful, is used in the ouchless program to a similar effect. A plastic disc with dull nubs, the shot blocker is pushed into an injection site and creates a sensation that is meant to distract children from their shots.

Numbing gels are also available to help patients and alternatives to stitches, such as a zip suturing, are used when possible. This latter technique, Gattuso said, can reduce scarring.

Not all the tools in the program focus on just pain prevention. The Accuvein is a device that projects an illuminated mapping of patients’ veins over their skin just before a health care worker needs to draw blood. Being able to identify where veins are easier, it will be less likely that health care workers will have to stick a patient multiple times. Gattuso said the particular tool costs thousands of dollars, but “certainly was well worth it.”

In addition to its new technological innovations, the program also adopts new care procedures to try to comfort pediatric patients. The “one voice” program designates one adult to soothe children in the emergency department and help explain to them what is happening in the visit. Having one person talk to children help provide a “sense of comfort,” Gattuso said.

She stressed that the hospital works closely with parents when using measures from the ouchless program. The department is also training its nurses to address parental anxiety and improve how parents participate in their children’s care.

The Shore internal research board, Gattuso said, has authorized a survey of children and parents to evaluate these new tools and approaches, something she called “very exciting.” She said that so far, she believes the program has been effective.

“It definitely looks like we’re making an impact,” Gattuso said.

The ouchless program complements the new “sensory room” that helps children with sensory-process disorders respond better to their hospital stay. It makes use of things like a “bubble wall” and aquarium celling projector to give patients a chance to relax. Nurses are also training with the Atlantic County Special Services Division to help communicate with children who are non-verbal. One strategy nurses are employing is to use picture-grams to better explain to non-verbal children what medical treatment they might be receiving.

Making experiences better for children, while a goal in itself, can also enhance the operations of a pediatric emergency department. Not having to take extra time to calm young patients, helps health care workers more efficiently and help more patients.

“Ultimately, we’re going to improve the satisfaction of our children and our parents and we’re going to provide better emergency care, because we don’t have all the distractions that occur in an emergency department,” Gattuso said.

