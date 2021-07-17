Shore towns seeing rash of rowdy youths, and many blame state's approach

Amid a recent wave of public disturbances committed by youths at the Jersey Shore, many local officials believe the state’s new approach to juvenile justice is to blame.
In several towns, officials have begun to voice their struggles in dealing with large crowds of teenagers allegedly disrupting businesses and destroying property. Residents on social media have shared this frustration, with the topic being a regular discussion on Facebook shore community pages. Concerns over the situation have made it as far as Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.
Jared Nesi, owner of Greyhound Poker Palace, an arcade at 29th Street and the Avalon Boardwalk, says he has had a lot of issues all summer with large crowds of juveniles hanging out in front of his arcade and then coming in and causing a scene while spending little to no money.
The 68-year-old Marmora resident, who has owned the business for about 25 years, said in all his time with the arcade, this is the worst it’s been. He’s frustrated the police aren’t allowed to do anything about it outside of warnings.
The 11 p.m. Boardwalk curfew doesn’t help him either since he also closes at 11.
“We’ve had about 200 kids out here, bikes parked in the street and blocking the whole street. Cars can’t move,” Nesi said Wednesday. “They (the kids) don’t care. They’ll do what they want, stand where they want and the cops aren’t allowed to do anything.”
According to Jody Levchuk, an Ocean City councilman and business owner on that city’s Boardwalk, juveniles are well aware of the limitations placed on police. He said teens have gathered on the Boardwalk for decades, and have drawn the ire of some adults for just as long. But this year, young people have a new confidence that there is little police can do.
For instance, he said if he catches a young person shoplifting, the juvenile knows officers cannot search them. He said he is much more likely to be cursed out than to receive an apology.
“I’m inconveniencing my shoplifter, I know,” Levchuk said.
Some believe that reckless behavior stems from the state’s recent changes to its juvenile justice policy, which states officers should avoiding detaining and charging minors in all but the most serious cases. Instead, there is a greater emphasis on curbside warnings.
Alex Panas, a 19-year-old from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, thinks Ocean City should follow Avalon’s lead and consider a curfew.
“When I hang out with my friends, we try to hang out in a small group,” Panas said. “I usually see a lot of what occurs on the Boardwalk on social media, like Snapchat. I think a curfew would be best for small businesses. Working on the Boardwalk, I see how bothersome some groups of teens can be, but kids will always be kids.”
Tyler McKelvey, 17, agreed.
“I work here every day, so I think it’s childish that many teens decide to come onto the Boardwalk and the beach to do stupid stuff,” the Pleasantville resident said. “It really depends on the group of friends. Maybe the curfew can be enacted towards a certain age, like anyone under the age of 16 should be home by 10 (p.m.).”
Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi, among others, places blame squarely on the Governor’s Office.
“The state is directly responsible for unlawful conduct which compromises public safety,” Pagliughi said. “From juvenile justice reform, the elimination of bail in many cases to threats of charging police officers with third-degree crimes for investigating potential offenses, the responsibility for the proliferation of this conduct starts where it was authorized, in the hands of the governor who signs this legislation.”
The intention of the directive was to keep young people out of the criminal justice system, but it’s already proven to be divisive. While some deem it necessary to make sure the next generations don’t go down the wrong path, others think it strips police of too much power and gives teenagers free rein to do as they please.
Last week, a Beach Haven Council special meeting attracted more than 200 residents virtually and in person, complaining of the same issues affecting Avalon.
Three months earlier, Ocean City and Atlantic City dealt with their own problems. In Ocean City, Boardwalk visitors complained of dangerous bicycle riders, and in Atlantic City, a Boardwalk robbery ended in a store owner dying from a heart attack.
Just last week, close to midnight Thursday, police in Ocean City had to break up a fight involving several juveniles. Witnesses reported seeing a large group of young people involved in an altercation, with at least 80 people involved.
Longport has also reported large crowds of juveniles, but Chief Frank Culmone said it only happened once on May 28, and they were dispersed without incident.
Asked about it during a coronavirus briefing Monday, Murphy did not say whether the state would reconsider the new policy but said the majority of people are behaving.
“I think there are a lot of reasons why folks are behaving the way they are,” Murphy said. “Coming out of a pandemic when you’ve been locked down, when you’ve been going to school remotely, when you’ve been working remotely ... I’d throw in that hot-as-heck weather, which is always an ingredient. The shore is booming.
“I would just ask everybody, we understand you’ve been cooped up 16 months. We get it. We know it’s hot as heck outside. Please behave responsibly.”
For state Sen. Mike Testa, that wasn’t enough.
“It’s not just Avalon where this is happening,” Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said in a statement following the briefing. “All across New Jersey, Gov. Murphy has stripped police of their power to enforce the law and protect the public while clear violations are being committed before their eyes. Kids know they’re above the law, and they’re taking advantage of it.”
Not everyone shares that strong sentiment. Some feel that kids around that age are liable to act a certain way, but the pandemic may have just amplified it.
James and Debbie Rusin, of Audubon, Camden County, have a home in Avalon. They frequent the beach and Boardwalk there about once a week.
“After last year, it’s really great people are finally out and enjoying themselves,” James Rusin said. “Let’s face it, teenagers in that 14- to 21-year-old range can be unruly at times.”
While Debbie Rusin agreed to some degree that police are limited in their responses, she didn’t think the kids are doing anything warranting harsh action.
“They’re not malicious. They can get a little rowdy,” she said. “And it’s a shame the police are handcuffed. I don’t think they should arrest them, but they should disperse them.”
William McKnight, a criminal justice professor at Stockton University and former Atlantic City police officer, said he understands why the state implemented the new policy but it should be revisited.
“The intent was good. Keep them out of the criminal justice system,” he said, “but wow, with the stuff that I’m hearing and reading about, it’s disturbing.”
With the governor giving no clear indication on the state’s willingness to revisit the guidelines, McKnight said the best police can do in the meantime is to continue building positive relationships with their communities.
“Having grown up in Atlantic City as a youngster, I knew the cops and the cops knew me,” McKnight said. “If I did something wrong, well, maybe they didn’t catch me but they certainly would talk to my parents and they would know. Then I would deal with the consequences there.”
Staff Writer Bill Barlow and Adriana Alfaro contributed to this report.
