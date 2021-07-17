Shore towns seeing rash of rowdy youths, and many blame state's approach

According to Jody Levchuk, an Ocean City councilman and business owner on that city’s Boardwalk, juveniles are well aware of the limitations placed on police. He said teens have gathered on the Boardwalk for decades, and have drawn the ire of some adults for just as long. But this year, young people have a new confidence that there is little police can do.

For instance, he said if he catches a young person shoplifting, the juvenile knows officers cannot search them. He said he is much more likely to be cursed out than to receive an apology.

“I’m inconveniencing my shoplifter, I know,” Levchuk said.

Some believe that reckless behavior stems from the state’s recent changes to its juvenile justice policy, which states officers should avoiding detaining and charging minors in all but the most serious cases. Instead, there is a greater emphasis on curbside warnings.

Alex Panas, a 19-year-old from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, thinks Ocean City should follow Avalon’s lead and consider a curfew.