Michael Atkins, a resident of Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood, sees it on a daily basis.

People jaywalking, crossing the street when the crosswalk sign is red, even waiting between lanes in the center of the road while busy traffic is passing.

“Either you’re going to wait for the light to change, or you’re one of the people that expects people to slam on their brakes and stop for you,” Margate resident Shawn Bowen said.

As populations increase in the area during the summer, so does the number of people crossing streets in shore towns, along with the dangers that come with it.

“New Jersey is notoriously unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists, which can present specific issues for persons with disabilities or elderly persons,” said Atkins, who also noted he had a “comeuppance” with safety infrastructure over Memorial Day weekend when he broke his collar bone while biking. “We need to rethink street design to prioritize people who can’t drive for physical or financial reasons. It’s in the best interest of all of us, especially drivers, to design a transportation network that reduces car dependency.”

New Jersey is among the states with the most pedestrian fatalities, reaching a 30-year high in 2021 with about 220 people dying on the state’s roads, according to a study that year by Smart Growth America.

According to the state’s 2023 Highway Safety Plan, “reducing pedestrian injuries and fatalities continues to be a challenge in New Jersey,” as more than 31% of the state’s total roadway fatalities in 2021 involved pedestrians being killed.

Although there was a slight decrease from 174 pedestrian deaths to 173 from 2019 to 2020, there was a 28% increase in pedestrian fatalities in 2021, according to the plan.

Last year in Atlantic County, a total of 34 vehicle crashes resulted in fatalities, according to State Police data. Of those, 11 were pedestrians.

And this year, so far there have been 17 fatal crashes in the county, six of which killed pedestrians.

Longport police Sgt. Ray Burgan said all of the crosswalks in the borough are potentially hazardous due to the high volume of foot traffic in these areas, especially during the summer.

“We have an influx of pedestrian foot traffic going to and from the beach area. Additionally, our traffic volume also increases. Many of these motorists are not familiar with the state laws as it pertains to stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks,” said Burgan, who added police do their best to monitor these areas while also patrolling other areas of the borough. “But pedestrians must do their part and ensure that it is safe before entering out into the roadway.”

State law requires drivers to “stop and stay stopped” for pedestrians whether they’re at a marked crosswalk, unmarked crosswalk or even a sidewalk if you’re backing out of a driveway.

The law was tied to the death of 21-year-old college student Casey Feldman, who was killed crossing Central Avenue at 14th Street in Ocean City in 2018 on her way to work as a waitress on the Boardwalk.

Another law requires New Jersey drivers to approach pedestrians with caution, change lanes, pass with 4 feet of space if possible or otherwise slow to 25 mph and be prepared to stop. Failure to stop for a pedestrian is a two-point ticket, a $200 fine (plus court costs), 15 days of community service and surcharges on insurance, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

To educate people on pedestrian safety, the state has launched a shore pedestrian awareness campaign.

The annual initiative is part of the Street Smart NJ Safety campaign, which was started in 2014. It is led by the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, New Jersey Department of Transportation and New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. The entities work in conjunction with local police departments that were granted funding from the Division of Highway Traffic Safety to decrease pedestrian deaths through education and enforcement.

Police, officials and other members of the community analyze pedestrian-vehicle crash information, which includes injuries; fatalities; the areas where they happened; pedestrian demographics, like gender or age; the factors that caused the crashes, like speeding or distracted driving; as well as other factors, like the dates and times incidents occurred.

They share their thoughts on pedestrian safety, from road safety infrastructure to resources available, and then implement a plan through high-visibility enforcement, especially in pedestrian hot spots. They also do public outreach and evaluate their findings through the campaign.

The campaign started July 11 and will run through Aug. 14.

Burgan said the funding will allow for the Longport Police Department to place an additional officer on the street to specifically focus on pedestrian safety.

Atkins said pedestrian safety is key.

“Absecon Island has fantastic infrastructure already to be a safe place — the Boardwalk, jitneys, trams and walk/bike culture are amenities other cities lack,” said Atkins. “It should be the goal to encourage tourists that get to A.C. by car to leave it parked for as much of their stay here as possible. For locals, providing safe infrastructure will provide them alternatives to sitting in seasonal tourist congestion.”

