MARGATE — Allen and Linda Shubin just purchased a newly-constructed house in the city. They bought it as a secondary home, but in May decided to move to the shore permanently.
“Allen had said to me, ‘What do you think about going to Margate full time?’” Linda said. “We thought, ‘Wow, what a great opportunity to have one home.’ It gives us the flexibility in the winter season to travel or go to warmer spots.”
Real estate agents in the area are seeing more and more clients like the Shubins, clients who are escaping larger cities to move down the shore amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s more space here, and more and more people are now working from home.
“Everything went kind of mad house, and everybody wanted to run and come down the shore,” said Todd Gordon, a real estate agent with the Hartman Home Team, an agency covering shore towns and the surrounding area in Atlantic County.
Gordon’s original prediction was that it would become a buyer’s market. He thought, as most shore towns are a second-home market, that homeowners would get nervous about finances during the pandemic and sell their second homes. But Gordon didn’t see many homes come on the market.
“We saw people start to say, ‘I want to get out of where I’m living,’ whether it be Cherry Hill, North Jersey, Philadelphia, anywhere in the tri-state area,” he said. “They wanted to get out of a major city and get down the shore where things are a little more open. Then they saw that interest rates were low.”
And with demand so high, it’s a perfect recipe for a seller’s market.
On Aug. 20, Gordon said there were about 65 houses ror sale in Margate and Ventnor, each, when there are typically 250 to 300 houses in each city.
“We’ve had some bidding wars on houses, which is crazy,” he said.
He also saw homeowners, like the Shubins, trade up. The Philadelphia-based couple had a shore home in Margate they sold last September, intending to buy a larger home on the island. Allen, a CPA, will mostly be working from home.
“It’s great to see, but you just never think it’s going to happen where people say, ‘I love my house, but now I want more space,’” Gordon said.
“I’ve seen people rent for $20,000 in August and now they found out they’re going to work from home and say, ‘Well now I’m just going to buy a house.’”
Michelle Rosen, from Long Island, New York, was looking to purchase a shore condo on the beach and plans on coming down most weekends throughout the year. But when she retires, she hopes to move to the shore permanently.
Originally from Philadelphia, she said her mother always had a shore home but just recently passed away, so she decided to purchase a place herself.
“This is my home really,” she said. “This is where I meet my friends from Philly.”
Real estate agents off the island are seeing similar buying habits as well.
“Lately, if the house is well priced it is selling quickly and with a strong offer,” said Lisa Alper-Russo, a real estate agent with Platinum Real Estate in Linwood. “We’re seeing multiple offers again. That’s not uncommon, but it’s more prevalent now.”
She is hearing more and more that clients want a dedicated room for an office. Inventory is also low on the mainland.
Last week, Alper-Russo listed a house at noon and had a showing at 6:30 p.m. with a full-price offer. She’s had similar situations with other homes as well.
On the island, people who are buying are mostly purchasing second homes, but Gordon is seeing a slight uptick in buyers who plan to stay in the area year round.
Over the last few years he’s noticed a decrease in primary home buyers. The uptick is reversing a decline and that’s a good thing, he thinks.
“We are seeing people say, ‘You know what, I want to relocate,’” he said. “I’m hopeful to see more families come into Margate, Ventnor and Longport. Our area can use more people down here in the winter time. Having more people is only going to benefit everybody.”
Local officials agree.
“For the business community, we need all we can get,” said Leonard Desiderio, mayor of Sea Isle.
With more people in the city throughout the fall, he’s hoping that businesses can make up for what they lost in the spring.
“I’ve talked to a number of people that said, ‘I’m a teacher and my school is doing virtual until November, so I’m going to be doing my teaching from here. We’re going to spend September, October and into November in Sea Isle,’” he said.
Angela Reynolds, president of the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce and a real estate agent with Weichert Brigantine Realty, is also seeing more summer residents turning into part-time winter residents.
“This has a positive impact on our entire local economy,” she said. “Many of our new homeowners have expanded their stays…which gives an extra boost to our year-round businesses.”
Margate Mayor Mike Becker claimed there are more people and traffic in the city than previous summers.
“It’s great. More people here will help the business community,” he said. “There’s no downside. We certainly have enough infrastructure and services to take care of people year round. It’s uncanny, but in a good way. Except for the fact that it’s coming from a disease, it’s a good effect.”
And while it may not be their forever home, the Shubins are happy to be living by the beach and enjoying life.
“We’re very happy to be here,” Allen said. “This is where we’re going to make our home for the foreseeable future.”
for sale
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.