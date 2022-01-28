Shore residents stocked up for the weekend storm

Store parking lots were madhouses Friday afternoon, as people scurried about Absecon Island to get some last-minute snowstorm provisions.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Atlantic City from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency that began at 5 p.m. Friday, asking residents to stay off the roads Friday night into Saturday.
"Our advice to everyone is to be prepared to hunker down once you get home this afternoon and stay home," Murphy said Friday.
Mayor Marty Small Sr., along with Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans, Public Works Director Paul Jerkins, interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, provided updates Friday afternoon about the city's snow removal plans and overall handling of the storm.
Small said the city has activated a Code Blue alert for the homeless population, opening shelters and warming centers.
Jerkins said public works started brining the streets at 7 a.m. Friday morning and continued to brine right up until the storm hit later Friday evening.
"Our crews are well-rested and prepared for the storm. Be patient with us," said Jerkins during the mayor's Facebook Live update. He said public works employees would be working 24 hours to keep roads clear and residents safe.
"Practice makes perfect," said Small, who said prior storms helped prepare the city for this one.
“Please help by clearing snow away from storm drains and by clearing and shoveling around fire hydrants. There is no way Public Works can get to all of them," Council President George Tibbitt said. "It’s important to clear areas around storm drains so when the tide comes up, water can get out through them. They also allow for drainage when the snow melts."
Sarkos added: "Please heed our warning and stay off the roads."
Luke Lallo, 23, a student at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, decided to "hunker down" like Murphy said, with a 30-pack of Natural Ice and several bottles of pinot grigio and pink moscato from the Buy Rite Wine and Liquor store in Ventnor for him and his two roommates to drink during the storm.
"I kind of like just staying in, so the storm gives me a reason," said Lallo, who plans on hanging out, watching movies, cooking and enjoying the storm from the inside.
"The only thing I'm worried about is being able to leave," said Lallo, who is on standby for the New Jersey National Guard, military police unit in Teaneck, Bergen County. "If anything happens, they'll call me and I'll have to drive out to Teaneck, which is about two hours away."
Lallo said he didn't plan on drinking too much Friday night just in case he had to wake up early but would still have a nice time.
"If you've never painted while drinking wine, I highly recommend it," Lallo said.
Steve Apt, 34, manager of Colmar Home Center in Margate, said the hardware store will remain open during the storm, as they stocked three wooden pallets of rock salt and ice melt as an emergency supply.
"The last storm we ran out of rock salt and ice melt around 11 a.m., so we bought in extra this time," said Apt.
"Normally we don't get anything, now it's the opposite. This year is different," said Apt. "Being so close to the water, we usually only get a dusting."
Deborah Britt, 62, of Ocean City, stopped at Colmar to go to the UPS store inside the three-in-one center, but ended up buying rock salt and a gas container to get gas for her snow blowers.
"Usually, we only have a little snow, but compared to this year it's different. The weather is usually milder here than inland like Philly," said Britt, who was not looking forward to the wind and drift that make this storm different from other storms the island gets.
Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 50 miles per hour in Atlantic City.
"My husband usually shovels snow, but my daughter just flew in from Chicago, but she can help us shovel snow, too," Britt said jokingly.
Atlantic City was expected to get 12-18 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Bianca Wright, manager at Buy Rite Wine and Liquor, said the store will most likely be closed Saturday. She said although the snowstorm will most likely kill the liquor store's business, it is always busy the day before a storm.
Sydney Becker, 27, of Margate, stopped at Buy Rite Friday afternoon to pick up a six pack of White Claw hard seltzer for her and her mom before picking up groceries her family ordered the day before, to avoid waiting at the hectic Acme in Ventnor Plaza, which is the only large grocery store in the Downbeach area.
"It's harder to get around today," said Wright, who said her family pretty much had everything they needed, besides the White Claws and groceries. "We usually have to watch out for flooding during storms. The back roads flood pretty bad."
Coastal communities will likely experience flooding that will impede travel on roads.
The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for Atlantic and Cape May counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tracey Orledge, 57, of Ventnor, said she is looking forward to the storm. She went to Colmar Home Center for a gas stabilizer for her generator, in case of a power outage, and a stuffed "lamby" doll to keep her dog, Oscar, busy.
"I like storms. I'm ready for it," said Orledge. "If I wasn't ready for it, I wouldn't be so thrilled."
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
