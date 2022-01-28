Shore residents stocked up for the weekend storm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lallo said he didn't plan on drinking too much Friday night just in case he had to wake up early but would still have a nice time.

"If you've never painted while drinking wine, I highly recommend it," Lallo said.

Steve Apt, 34, manager of Colmar Home Center in Margate, said the hardware store will remain open during the storm, as they stocked three wooden pallets of rock salt and ice melt as an emergency supply.

"The last storm we ran out of rock salt and ice melt around 11 a.m., so we bought in extra this time," said Apt.

"Normally we don't get anything, now it's the opposite. This year is different," said Apt. "Being so close to the water, we usually only get a dusting."

Deborah Britt, 62, of Ocean City, stopped at Colmar to go to the UPS store inside the three-in-one center, but ended up buying rock salt and a gas container to get gas for her snow blowers.

"Usually, we only have a little snow, but compared to this year it's different. The weather is usually milder here than inland like Philly," said Britt, who was not looking forward to the wind and drift that make this storm different from other storms the island gets.