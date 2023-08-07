Whether because of economics, school schedules or a return to pre-pandemic vacation patterns, beach town weekly rentals are down for August, after two extremely busy seasons.

“It was an off rental year. We’ve had more vacancies than we’ve ever had,” said Ann Delaney, a longtime real estate associate working in Avalon and Stone Harbor.

In some cases, it comes down to cost.

In Avalon and Stone Harbor, for instance, the most modest house rentals cost $3,000 for a week, and premium locations, such as new beachfront homes with multiple bedrooms, go for $10,000, $25,000 or more for the week.

Most of those have enough bedrooms to accommodate extended families, but those prices are still well out of reach for many.

While the global economy took a beating in 2020, Cape May County’s tourism market recovered quickly.

For the early part of that summer, many businesses were shut down, and travel was not an option for most.

But many second homeowners left the cities for the quieter beach towns as the fall came around, helping the county’s recovery.

In 2021 and 2022, the region saw banner summers, with overwhelming demand for properties, both in terms of sales and rentals.

“It spoiled all of us. It was a captured market,” Delaney said. “They have a lot more alternatives this year. We joke everybody went to Europe this year.”

Travel industry experts indicate that 2023 has seen an increase in overseas travel and in flights to Hawaii, Florida and other domestic destinations, in case the trend was not clear from what your high school and college friends have posted to Facebook this summer.

“In Sea Isle City, Cape May, it’s the same thing. We’re all in the same boat,” Delaney said.

That does not mean the summer has been a bust.

“It’s going to turn out that it’s not going to be a perfect year. It may not be what we had in 2022,” said Diane Wieland, who leads Cape May County’s tourism department.

She said properties may be on the market a little longer than they were the past few summers, and visitors appear to be reducing the time they visit, possibly staying for a long weekend instead of a week, and limiting the number of times they go out to eat. But there is no doubt the visitors are in the area.

“There are so many daytrippers that the businesses are still thriving, even if we’re off some from a rental standpoint,” said Pete Madden, the City Council president in Ocean City who is also a real estate professional there. “If the weather’s nice, the town is mobbed.”

After the frenzied market of the past two years, when a pandemic-weary region was desperate for a vacation, Madden said things are getting back to normal. In Ocean City, he said, second homes make up a significant portion of the rental market rather than investment properties.

Renting for some summer weeks may help cover the mortgage and upkeep, he said, but if there is an open week, the owner will come and use the property. That also means there are people in town shopping and ordering out, keeping other businesses going.

Madden also cited the changing patterns in school sports and early start times for classes for bookings slowing down in the coming weeks.

“Year after year, the end of August is tougher,” he said.

That has meant Labor Day may not be the landmark end of summer that it was in past generations. At the same time, the tourism market continues to expand into September and beyond, as resorts plan events and market what they call the shoulder season.

In West Cape May, many visitors seek out rentals along the route of the annual Christmas parade, said Cape May real estate broker Todd DeSatnick.

“The season has really gone all the way to December and then starts up again in March,” he said.

This year also saw a return to the traditional June start for the season, Delaney said. When more people worked and attended classes remotely, vacations were not as tightly tied to the school year, which could mean longer stays or earlier visits. It also pushed an increase in former summer visitors staying in beach communities, if they could still work Philadelphia or New York jobs from a beach house bedroom.

In his area, DeSatnick said, the number of renters coming to Cape May has been similar to other years. But the same number of people chose from more properties on the market.

“The other factor that comes into play is that there are simply more homes in the inventory,” he said.

With more properties up for rent, that means more will be vacant, and owners need to look carefully at pricing and offer more flexibility. For instance, the Saturday morning checkout for weekly rentals leads to snarled traffic throughout the beach towns each summer week. A property that reduces the minimum number of days may be able to find a market for the visitors who can’t come for a week.

Several of those interviewed said inflation and rising property values mean most property owners cannot be very flexible on rent.

“If someone is buying a $2 million house, they’ve got to try to pay for it in 12 weeks of rentals. It’s reflected in the price,” said Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock, whose family operates a historic hotel in the community.

While the rental market has slowed down, he said, that’s comparing this summer to some of the strongest seasons the area has ever had. He said 2019 was the last normal year at the shore, and even that was a better than average summer.

Other indicators, from parking revenue to beach tag sales, indicate his town has been as busy as ever this year, Mullock said.

Delaney said property owners are getting the message on rates. Over the past two years, rate increases did not appear to noticeably discourage renters. That seems to have changed.

“I think owners for sure are understanding that they can’t raise the rates for 2024. I do believe we have to look back to 2019 pricing just to be realistic,” she said.

Still, there are fewer summer bungalows available, as much larger properties with luxury accommodations take their place, she said. The rental market continues to look for high-end properties, with pools, elevators and five-figure weekly prices dominating the market, and fewer options at $3,000 to $4,000 a week.

“A lot of tenants don’t want that anyway. They don’t want the cottage with the paneling on the wall. They want the HGTV,” Delaney said. “They want the amenities that they have at home or better.”