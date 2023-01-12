 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shore Physicians Group welcomes neurologist Dr. Ralf Van der Sluis

Shore Physicians Group’s Division of Neurology recently welcomed Dr. Ralf Van der Sluis to its staff. Van der Sluis is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and sleep medicine. He is now seeing patients ages 10 and older at 649 Shore Road, Suite O, in Somers Point. A native of the Netherlands, he received his medical degree from the Catholic University of Nijmegen, Netherlands, in 1989, and completed his residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, in 1997. To learn more, call 609-365-6202 or visit shorephysiciansgroup.com.

Dr. Ralf Van der Sluis

Van der Sluis

 Beth Ann Spiegel, provided
