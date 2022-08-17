Shore Physicians Group opening Mays Landing office

Shore Physicians Group will open a new primary care office in Mays Landing next month, the doctors group said Monday.

The office will be in the Festival at Hamilton shopping center off the Black Horse Pike and will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff there will begin seeing patients full time at the new location Sept. 6, the group said in a news release.

Dr. Alexandra Buford and nurse practitioner Cindy Nunan will work at the Mays Landing office. Both have roots in the area.

Buford is a Mays Landing native and went to Stockton University for her undergraduate degree. She later attended the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she received her medical degree.

After medical school, Buford served full time in the Air Force. According to the Shore website, Buford served as the medical director at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and at the Flight Medicine Clinic at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. In addition to her work with Shore Physicians Group, Buford serves one weekend each month as a physician at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. Her specialties include aerospace medicine, allergy medicine, family medicine and women’s health.

Nunan started with Shore Physicians Group in 2017 at its former Mays Landing office before a temporary stint at its Northfield office. She received her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and nurse practitioner degree at LaSalle University in Philadelphia. She then received a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Chatham University in Pittsburgh.

The Shore Physicians Group Endocrinology Division is also set to hold office hours at the Mays Landing office on select days, according to the news release.

Buford and Nunan are accepting new patients. Those interested in making an appointment can schedule one at shorephysiciansgroup.com or by calling 609-365-6217.