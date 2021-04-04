Shore Medical Center unveils sensory-friendly room for pediatric patients on World Autism Day

Upon arrival, families can park in a designated spot. Once inside the building, the family follows footprint appliques on the floor directly to the sensory room.

Anne Finley, supervisor of transitional and vocational programs at the Special Services School District, said the room — which is the size of a private hospital room — was completely redecorated. The walls were painted light blue to promote calmness and relaxation. Sea life murals decorate the walls.

“The purpose of the murals is to provide a visual distraction, but also a focus point,” she said. “If you’re trying to get a child to cooperate with a medical procedure, you can distract them by asking them to count the number of blue fish on the wall. Or, if you need to see if they have the ability to focus on a point, you could say, ‘Look at the turtle.’ So it kind of has a dual purpose.”

All nonessential visual items were removed from the walls. All necessary items, like a sharps container for needles, were relocated to one wall predominately located outside of the child’s view.

“So three walls in the room are completely free of medical stuff,” Finley said.