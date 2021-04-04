Shore Medical Center unveils sensory-friendly room for pediatric patients on World Autism Day

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center unveiled a sensory-friendly patient room in its Pediatric Care Center that is meant to better serve children on the autism spectrum or who have sensory-processing disorders.
The unveiling happened Friday, which was World Autism Day. The Pediatric Care Center is an emergency department and a hybrid in-patient unit at the hospital.
The idea came about in summer 2019 when a child on the autism spectrum came into the center and a nurse had trouble starting an IV due to the child’s sensory and behavioral issues, said Sherri Richmond, nurse manager of the emergency department and Pediatric Care Center.
From there, staff got together and brainstormed ways to better serve those patients.
“We had to develop a program and a room where children can go in, have procedures done and feel safe in a familiar environment,” she said. “But we needed to get the experts involved. We are experts in caring for sick kids, but we’re not experts in sensory issues.”
Richmond reached out to the Atlantic County Special Services School District for help. The project to train Pediatric Center staff and implement a sensory room began in fall 2019 but was halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The program provides a range of support to children and their families during a trip to the emergency room, from door to discharge.
Upon arrival, families can park in a designated spot. Once inside the building, the family follows footprint appliques on the floor directly to the sensory room.
Anne Finley, supervisor of transitional and vocational programs at the Special Services School District, said the room — which is the size of a private hospital room — was completely redecorated. The walls were painted light blue to promote calmness and relaxation. Sea life murals decorate the walls.
“The purpose of the murals is to provide a visual distraction, but also a focus point,” she said. “If you’re trying to get a child to cooperate with a medical procedure, you can distract them by asking them to count the number of blue fish on the wall. Or, if you need to see if they have the ability to focus on a point, you could say, ‘Look at the turtle.’ So it kind of has a dual purpose.”
All nonessential visual items were removed from the walls. All necessary items, like a sharps container for needles, were relocated to one wall predominately located outside of the child’s view.
“So three walls in the room are completely free of medical stuff,” Finley said.
One feature is a bubble wall, a vertical panel of water with a feature that releases bubbles, a visual focal point that promotes tranquility. The room also has a reading nook where a child can go when he or she is feeling overwhelmed.
There are also communication boards and books to help the children communicate with medical staff.
“In addition to sensory integration issues, many children with autism have communication issues,” said Jen Cruickshank, supervisor of the child study team and related services at ACSSSD. “A way to communicate with those children who are nonverbal is to communicate through visuals.
“(Books) take a child step-by-step through a procedure or experience before it happens so they know what to expect,” she said. “These stories are very simple-worded, and there’s usually a picture on every page.”
Communication boards help a child communicate with staff through pictures. One board, for example, shows a cartoon picture of a body so the child can point to the body part that is hurting.
And to better serve those children, more than 50 staff members were trained by the ACSSSD. New staff will be trained at the center in the future.
Cruickshank said this is more than just a project but rather a partnership with the hospital to continue to better serve the autism community.
Start-up costs for the room came in just under $10,000. A portion of the funds came from an anonymous donor, whose identity was not disclosed to The Press. Ongoing expenses include take-home items such as fidget toys and weighted blankets.
“We know that families often avoid social situations or public outings with their children (on the autism spectrum) because of these sensory issues and communication problems their kids have,” Cruickshank said. “That can lead to behavioral issues in the community. For a family to seek medical treatment, the situation has to be very dire. We’re hoping the sensory room and letting families know that it’s available, they’ll seek medical treatment for their children much sooner than before it becomes a real emergency.”
The women said they believe Shore is the only hospital in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties to offer a sensory room.
