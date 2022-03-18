Shore Medical Center to make $250,000 donation to Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — The COVID-19 pandemic has made apparent the importance of cooperation between hospitals and the communities they serve — something people in Somers Point understand.

City Council passed a resolution March 10 accepting a $250,000 donation from Shore Medical Center. The payment comes on top of the $222,000 Shore was required to pay the city by a state law that imposes a fee on the number of licensed beds a hospital has.

Shore Director of Finance Rob Wood said Wednesday the hospital wanted to give back to the city and its residents. While he said Shore has provided voluntary payments to the city in the past, the hospital decided to boost its donation to lighten the burdens created by the pandemic and the accompanying disruptions to the economy and people’s livelihoods. It also would pair well with what Wood said was the approximately $10 million Shore spends annually on charity care. Wood added there were preliminary plans to work with a third party to donate $7,500 to the Somers Point Fire Department.

“The purpose was really for the betterment of the citizens of Somers Point, to hopefully ease maybe the tax burden or the crunch on the city,” Wood said. “We’re trying to be a good neighbor and provide some assistance to that.”

Mayor Jack Glasser praised Shore for its donations. He noted that the donation from Shore came at a time when many hospitals and health care workers across the region were still responding to the stresses created by the pandemic.

Councilman Sean McGuigan, representing the 1st Ward, echoed Glasser, thanking the hospital for its support of Somers Point.

“You can’t say enough about what a responsible and engaged community partner that hospital is,” McGuigan said.

Wood said the donation complemented Shore’s role as an “economic engine” in the city. He said the hospital creates about 1,600 jobs, making it one of Somers Point’s largest employers. Shore also has sold some of its properties to residential property owners, which Wood said has expanded the city’s tax base.

“It is an engine that does fuel lots of different activities in Atlantic and Cape May County," Wood said.

Citing its work in the community, Wood argued that Shore should receive a higher payment from the state charity-care subsidy. He said the approximately $150,000 Shore receives annually from the state program was not enough to compensate the hospital for the $10 million it spends in charity work — and that the program disproportionately benefited hospitals in the state’s larger urban areas. He underscored how despite what he felt was low payments to the hospital, Shore was still making an effort to give back to the community.

The law requiring hospitals to pay a bed tax to the relevant municipal government passed the state Legislature in December 2020. The law provided municipalities with additional revenue while protecting the property-tax exempt status of nonprofit hospitals and other health care facilities.

