Shore Medical Center staff begin to receive COVID-19 vaccines

SOMERS POINT — When Funda Dalkirmaz sat down Thursday to be the first employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Shore Medical Center, she raised both arms in the air and exclaimed, "Finally."

It was a moment she had been waiting for after what has been an unprecedented nine months at the hospital.

"I love it," said Dalkirmaz, an emergency room registered nurse at Shore. "I'm really, really happy. I've been waiting for this. I've been telling everybody to vaccinate. I'm a very pro-vaccine person. I'm in the military, so I get vaccines a lot."

Dalkirmaz was the first of 17 employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which received emergency use authorization last Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Another 120 employees were scheduled to receive the vaccine Friday.

According to Matt Piskun, director of pharmacy at Shore, the first phase of vaccinations will be for employees who have direct contact with patients. After that, staff members who support those with direct contact to patients will receive the vaccine. Those who primarily work in the office space will be vaccinated third. In total, the first batch, which arrived about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, contained 975 doses of the vaccine.

