Shore Medical Center reinstitutes visitor ban due to uptick in COVID-19
SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is reinstituting a visitor ban due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"Recently, our hospital community and others throughout South Jersey have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases," according to a statement on the hospital's Facebook page. "Out of extreme caution, and to protect the health of our patients, their families, and our #ShoreHealthcareHeroes, we're implementing a NO VISITOR policy beginning Wednesday."

The ban does not include the following:

  • Patients in hospice or end-of-life care
  • One visitor/support person for maternity
  • One visitor/support person for pediatric patients

New Jersey reported 993 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday for a total of 215,085, with seven new deaths for a total of 14,394. Atlantic County reported 20 new cases for a total of 4,988, with no new deaths for a total of 255.

Concerned about COVID-19?

