Respiratory therapist Paul Patel, BS, RRT, of Egg Harbor Township, was named Employee of the Month for May. Shore recognized Patel for the work he does to advocate for patients and his willingness to assist his coworkers. He has been a member of Shore’s Respiratory Therapy Department for 15 years and lives in Egg Harbor Township with his wife and four children.

Sickler, who began at Shore in 2018 as as ER nurse, was later promoted to clinical supervisor in the Emergency Department and is responsible for the operation of the department while also providing patient care. The Guardian Angel program was established so that members of the community can make a donation to Shore in honor of a staff member who provides exceptional care. Sickler was recognized by the community and Shore for how she serves patients while leading the Emergency Department team.