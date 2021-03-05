Shore Medical Center names Atlantic City's Michael Thompson its 2020 Employee of the Year

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center named storeroom inventory control specialist Michael Thompson its 2020 Employee of the Year during a virtual ceremony Monday.
David Hughes, chief financial officer and chief development officer for the hospital, commended Thompson for the critical role he played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Michael always does an outstanding job supporting our staff and ensuring they have everything they need, but this past year was his time to shine," said Hughes. "When (personal protective equipment) supplies were hard to come by for hospitals across the country, and supply chains for all types of medical equipment were disrupted, Michael stayed ahead of the game and ensured our teams didn’t miss a beat."
Thompson, of Atlantic City, has worked at Shore for 17 years. He started in dialysis and worked as a clerk for the intensive care unit and maternity before becoming the storeroom inventory control specialist.
He stood out for his diligence in making sure departments had the supplies they needed to do their jobs safely, hospital officials said in a news release. This included making sure all departments had enough PPE.
"Mike always gives the organization 100%, and he is a great example to our department workers," said Bob Robertson, administrative director of logistics and finance for the hospital. "While always smiling and friendly, Mike takes the responsibilities of his work very seriously, which results in the staff and patients being well supplied at all times."
Karen McKinley, director of respiratory care services, said Thompson's honor was well deserved.
"This past year has been difficult for all of us, but I cannot imagine how much more difficult it would have been without the supplies we need to do our job," said McKinley. "He was always right there whenever we needed anything, and if he didn't have it, he went to great lengths to find it for us. Whenever I put in an order, it was up here in the department before I knew it."
