Shore Medical Center in need of video baby monitors for COVID-19 patients

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is asking the public to donate video baby monitors to keep an eye on patients.
In a post on its Facebook page, the hospital said it previously received several donations that "proved to be a great assistance to our efforts."
"These monitors allow us to keep an eye on our patients as most of our rooms being used by COVID-19 patients have solid doors that must be closed at all times," the post said. "Because we are not able to visualize the patient easily, these monitors provide an added layer of safety and protection for our patients and our staff."
Those looking to donate can call Shore's Patient Experience Department at 609-653-3963 or email patientexperience@shoremedicalcenter.org.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
