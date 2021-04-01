Shore Medical Center implementing no-visitors policy as COVID-19 cases increase

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center implemented a no-visitors policy effective Thursday, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
The policy is in accordance with the state Department of Health and New Jersey Hospital Association’s protocols for hospitals located in the “red zone” for patient visitation.
This is in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and to protect the health and well-being of the community, patients and staff, hospital management said in a news release.
The following limited exceptions for non-COVID patients apply:
- Hospice or end-of-life care: up to two visitors at the bedside at the same time
- Maternity: one support person and one certified doula (must be the same person for the extent of the birth parent’s stay)
- Pediatrics: Same two parents or guardians may visit at the same time
All visitors who meet these exceptions must also go through the COVID-19 screening process. For questions, call 609-653-3500.
Contact Nicholas Huba :
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.