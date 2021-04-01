 Skip to main content
Shore Medical Center implementing no-visitors policy as COVID-19 cases increase
Shore Medical Center implementing no-visitors policy as COVID-19 cases increase

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center implemented a no-visitors policy effective Thursday, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The policy is in accordance with the state Department of Health and New Jersey Hospital Association’s protocols for hospitals located in the “red zone” for patient visitation.

This is in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and to protect the health and well-being of the community, patients and staff, hospital management said in a news release. 

The following limited exceptions for non-COVID patients apply:

  • Hospice or end-of-life care: up to two visitors at the bedside at the same time
  • Maternity: one support person and one certified doula (must be the same person for the extent of the birth parent’s stay)
  • Pediatrics: Same two parents or guardians may visit at the same time

All visitors who meet these exceptions must also go through the COVID-19 screening process. For questions, call 609-653-3500.

