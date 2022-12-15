 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shore Medical Center honors 72 Guardian Angels at annual pinning ceremony

121522-pac-hom-angelphoto1.jpg

Shore Medical Center honored its 2022 Guardian Angels at a pinning ceremony Dec. 8.

 BETH ANN SPIEGEL, PROVIDED

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center held its annual Guardian Angel Pinning Ceremony on Dec. 8, honoring 72 employees.

The Guardian Angel program enables Shore patients and families to honor an employee who provided exceptional care by donating to the hospital in the employee’s honor.

Guardian Angels are recognized individually throughout the year with small presentations, then the recipients are gathered together for the Guardian Angel Pinning Ceremony each December.

