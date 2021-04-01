Shore Medical Center, Cape Regional Medical Center implement no-visitor policies as COVID-19 cases increase

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point and Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House have implemented no-visitor policies effective Thursday.
Shore said its policy is in accordance with the state Department of Health and New Jersey Hospital Association’s protocols for hospitals located in the “red zone” for patient visitation.
The ban is in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and to protect the health and well-being of the community, patients and staff, Shore management said in a news release.
The following limited exceptions for non-COVID patients apply at Shore:
Hospice or end-of-life care: up to two visitors at the bedside at the same time
Maternity: one support person and one certified doula (must be the same person for the extent of the birth parent’s stay)
Pediatrics: Same two parents or guardians may visit at the same time
Cape’s exceptions are limited to:
• Both parents or guardians for a patient under 18
• One birthing partner for a woman in labor
• Up to two people (one at a time) for a hospice or end-of-life patient who is negative for COVID-19 or respiratory illness precautions
• One or two alternating caregivers (one at a time) for an intellectual, cognitive or developmentally disabled patient.
All visitors who meet these exceptions at either hospital will be screened.
