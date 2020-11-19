Shore Medical Center calls for holiday cards for patients amid COVID-19 visitor restrictions

SOMERS POINT — Health officials at Shore Medical Center reached out to South Jersey residents Wednesday for helping spreading some holiday cheer.
“With visitors restricted, the holidays will be an especially difficult time for those who are hospitalized,” according to a news release from the hospital. “Shore Medical Center is looking to the community to help cheer up those patients.”
Community members are invited to send cheerful artwork and messages of comfort to patients, officials said.
Cards can be mailed to the attention of Patient Experience, Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08244, or dropped off at the front desk in the hospital main lobby, officials said. For added precaution, all cards and artwork will be quarantined before distribution to patients.
The hospital instituted a no visitor policy in mid-October after experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The ban does not include the following: patients in hospice or end-of-life care; one visitor/support person for maternity; one visitor/support person for pediatric patients.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.