Shore Medical Center calls for holiday cards for patients amid COVID-19 visitor restrictions
SOMERS POINT — Health officials at Shore Medical Center reached out to South Jersey residents Wednesday for helping spreading some holiday cheer.

“With visitors restricted, the holidays will be an especially difficult time for those who are hospitalized,” according to a news release from the hospital. “Shore Medical Center is looking to the community to help cheer up those patients.”

Community members are invited to send cheerful artwork and messages of comfort to patients, officials said.

Cards can be mailed to the attention of Patient Experience, Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08244, or dropped off at the front desk in the hospital main lobby, officials said. For added precaution, all cards and artwork will be quarantined before distribution to patients.

The hospital instituted a no visitor policy in mid-October after experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The ban does not include the following: patients in hospice or end-of-life care; one visitor/support person for maternity; one visitor/support person for pediatric patients.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

