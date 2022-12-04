 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shore Medical Center announces 2022 Surgical Chairman’s Award

120222-pac-hom-shorephoto1.JPG

Shore Clinical and Administrative Surgical Department Chairman Dr. Leonard Galler, left, presents Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, with the hospital’s 2022 Surgical Chairman’s Award.

 SHORE MEDICAL CENTER, PROVIDED

SOMERS POINT — Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, received Shore Medical Center’s Surgical Chairman’s Award on Tuesday.

The award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator or community member who has gone “above and beyond” to support Shore’s surgical programs.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monihans launched a lawn sign campaign to raise funds for Shore Medical Center, showing support for health care workers.

Dr. Leonard Galler, clinical and administrative Surgical Department chairman at Shore, has been part of the Surgical Chairman’s Award Selection Committee for many years.

“Chris and Andrea’s philanthropic support and activism in our community over recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed for the continued ongoing function of Shore Medical Center and our Surgical Department,” said Galler. “Their community-wide lawn sign campaign served as inspiration to our surgical team, who worked tirelessly to care for our community. Their leadership and commitment to our hospital’s mission, our surgical team and our community are greatly appreciated. They were beacons of hope and support during trying times for our community.”

