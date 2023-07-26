OCEAN CITY — Every summer weekend, thousands travel — sometimes for hours — to stroll the Boardwalk, spread their blankets on the beach and dive into the waves.

Some come away with T-shirts or saltwater taffy, and maybe a bright new sunburn.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian hopes at least some of the visitors will also help oppose planned offshore wind turbines from their home communities.

Over the weekend, the city placed new signs on the Boardwalk railings, arguing the proposed wind power projects included too many unknowns to move forward.

“At what cost?” read the signs, which include a rendering showing what the windmills may look like when Ørsted’s Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 projects are completed. The signs list contact information for state and federal officials.

While local communities have been discussing the wind power proposals for years, and news coverage increased dramatically after a series of whale deaths over the winter that wind power critics have blamed on preparation work on the projects, Gillian and other shore town advocates say significant numbers of people in other communities know little about the proposals.

“We have found out that there are many who have no idea of this approved federal and state fast-tracked project,” Gillian said Monday.

He said the signs were installed to educate visitors.

“We want to bring attention and conversation,” Gillian said.

Murphy 'optimistic' about resolving offshore wind conflicts With various Jersey Shore communities continuing to air concerns over offshore wind development, Gov. Phil Murphy believes political matters revolving around their development can be addressed for the projects to proceed as planned.

On July 5, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it had given approval for the Ocean Wind 1 project to begin construction and operation of a 1,100-megawatt wind farm off Ocean City.

The company plans to begin onshore work this year and start construction off the coast in 2024.

It’s the first New Jersey wind project to gain approval but unlikely to be the last, with additional phases planned by Ørsted and other companies now going through the approval process, including Atlantic Shores just to the north of Ocean Wind.

Gov. Phil Murphy and President Joe Biden support offshore wind as a means of reducing carbon emissions and possibly blunting the impact of climate change.

Ocean City and Cape May County have criticized the wind power projects, arguing the approval process moved too fast and with too little local input. County officials deny the projects will have any significant impact on carbon emissions. Federal marine life experts, in turn, say there is no evidence that work mapping the ocean bottom contributed to marine mammal deaths.

So far, the objections of coastal mayors and the area’s state and federal representatives have seemed to have little impact on the projects. So county officials have sought to widen the field.

John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said he could explain the effort in one number: 95,600.

“That is the population of Cape May County,” he said. Meanwhile, the population of Bergen County is roughly 10 times that. “This has been kind of the problem that South Jersey has always faced, why it sometimes feels ignored. It’s hard for them without the numbers, without the voters, to really get their message across.”

New Jersey to explore tides as power source On Wednesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities tapped Rutgers University to evaluate the potential to use the power of tides to generate electricity, using current literature to evaluate the feasibility and create a recommendation, and include potential locations for tidal power plants.

It does not help much that the county is represented by Republicans when Democrats dominate the Legislature and hold the governor’s mansion. Not that the representatives do not have a voice, Froonjian said, but there is less chance for members of the minority party to shift policy, either in Trenton or in Washington.

“When the Democratic majority are very much in favor of these projects, complaints and opposition doesn’t hold as much sway,” Froonjian said.

But those key numbers change in the summer, when there may be millions of people in Cape May County on a sunny weekend. Because the federal government has a hand in the wind power projects, Pennsylvania voters may also have an impact, if the local advocates can sway them to oppose the projects.

“We’re not changing the policy just at this level, so we have to bring it to a wider audience,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University. He agreed with Gillian’s assessment that many people who do not live near the beaches may have only a vague idea about the proposals for offshore wind, or how far the process has come already.

Usually, when one level of government tries to influence another, it relies on resolutions, letters or proclamations, Rasmussen said. But in this case, those have not appeared to have much impact.

“The idea of engaging the public, engaging visitors, it’s bringing it to an entirely different level,” he said.

While the local governments describe the efforts as educational, at least part of the idea is to get summer visitors to reach out to their state and federal representatives back home, where they are registered to vote, to call on them to hit the brakes on offshore wind power, said Diane Wieland, Cape May County spokesperson and director of the county tourism department.

Early this summer, lighted road signs that might usually warn of speed limits or special events appeared with messages directing drivers to the county’s offshore wind website at capewindinfo.com. On weekends, banner planes fly the length of the county, dragging the same message.

Lawsuits could delay the start of New Jersey's first offshore wind power project A tangle of litigation could delay the start of New Jersey’s first offshore wind energy project. Wind developer Orsted is suing governments to stop delaying necessary permits, and citizens groups are trying to halt the project altogether. The latest comes as Orsted sues Cape May County, alleging the government is dragging its feet in issuing a road permit needed to do test work along the route a power cable would run. The company is also suing the city of Ocean City over similar delays. Last month, three citizens groups challenged New Jersey’s determination that the Ocean Wind I project is consistent with state coastal management rules.

“This is something completely new,” Wieland said. This year, the Board of County Commissioners resolved to fight the offshore wind projects. Reaching out to shore visitors is part of that fight, she said.

The county already had the variable message road signs, she said. It was not a big deal to change the messages and put them on busy roads starting over Memorial Day weekend.

The banner planes have been flying every weekend, at a cost of $18,450 from the county’s tourism budget, she said.

Ocean City’s sign on the Boardwalk at Fifth Street appeared to be having the desired effect on a recent evening, with several walkers stopping and reading or photographing the sign.

“This is ridiculous,” said Joanne Gingrich, a summer resident who grew up in Ocean City and now lives in Pennsylvania, who captured an image of the sign on her phone. “There’s going to be miles of them.”

She said she plans to contact the listed politicians when she returns home.

Most years, politics takes the summer off in Cape May County. For someone running for office, most of the people reached with political ads, banner planes or by shaking hands outside the Acme will not vote in the area.

But in this instance, that could be a benefit, if people in other districts begin to advocate on an issue that has so far primarily been a concern for beach communities.

Wind power company sues Cape May County over permitting delay Ocean Wind 1, the entity owned by Danish energy company Ørsted that's building offshore wind farms along the Jersey Shore, is suing Cape May County officials for not following permitting requests and procedures ordered by state regulators.

Other years, some political messages have made their way to beachfront banner planes, Rasmussen said, for instance in the race between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman for Senate, in which Fetterman sarcastically welcomed Oz home to New Jersey. Fetterman, a Democrat, ultimately won over Oz, a Republican with national name recognition.

But while the beachside messages were flown in New Jersey, they were aimed at Pennsylvania voters to take that message home across the Delaware River.

The tourist outreach is not limited to wind power. In North Wildwood, signs went up this summer at entrances to the beaches, saying: “Voice your concerns about New Jersey’s inaction on North Wildwood’s urgent beach issues.”

North Wildwood Mayor Pat Rosenello, who has been in a high-profile back-and-forth with the state Department of Environmental Protection, described those signs as primarily educational. He said multiple visitors have reached out to him about the eroded beaches and dunes, and he wanted people to understand that it was beyond the city’s reach.

But the signs specifically call for action, and include photos and phone numbers for Murphy and DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

“These two individuals are directly responsible for the state’s inaction on North Wildwood’s beaches,” they read. “We urge you to contact them immediately. Tell them your public safety and property protection are at risk, and you want answers immediately.”