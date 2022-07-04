Shore celebrates Fourth of July

OCEAN CITY — South Jersey celebrated the 4th of July weekend in style, with many events returning to pre-pandemic levels of pageantry as the region helped commemorate the country's 246th birthday with parades, picnics and pyrotechnics.

From town to town, the celebrations ranged from small and familiar, to massive and well-orchestrated.

In Galloway Township, the state's largest parade kicked off Monday morning, returning to a size and scope it had not reached since 2019.

Meanwhile in Ocean City, hundreds of adults and children rode their decorated bikes or lined Central Avenue to watch as the annual July 4 bike parade, one of multiple events, brought out the holiday crowds.

The Fourth of July began early in Northfield with the annual Frank Connolly Mile. There were more than 300 runners this year with local resident and collegiate runner Kevin Antczak, 20, finishing first, running a near course record of 4:25.8. Sophia Day was the first female finisher.

In Linwood, the day began with a traditional bike parade. Organized by the Linwood Historical Society, the parade of kids and families rode along the bike path with their bicycles decked out in all sorts of red, white and blue. Then it is back to the Historical Society and fire department for old-fashioned games and a chance to tour the Linwood Volunteer Fire Dept. and maybe get a chance to put out a fire with veteran firefighter, Wayne Dilkes.

Organizers of Galloway's parade said roughly 115 organizations and over 500 people marched Monday morning into historic Smithville Village. The parade is the largest Fourth of July parade in New Jersey, based on the number of marching units and the crowds formed along Smithville Boulevard and Moss Mill Road to watch and cheer on the marchers.

"I just love the turnout. The turnouts of the people, the families, the children. I just love all of the veterans that are here that I support and are here to protect this country," said Donna Hurley, an Atlantic County resident.

In Ocean City, the bike parade drew scores of children, who called for candy from the sidelines. The event started at 40th Street, and participants made their way over a mile to the end at a playground at 52nd Street, where there were prizes, music and snacks. At the same time, the Garden Civic Association Bike Parade took place at the other end of the town.

The two Ocean City events have become a tradition for families celebrating Independence Day at the shore.

Each year, contestants for the Miss Night in Venice contest participate in the parade, along with other local pageant winners. This year, engine trouble for a classic car carrying one of the contestants meant a long push, with multiple parade viewers joining in to help.

An Ocean City police officer on a motorcycle led the parade, followed by a fire truck.

The beach and Boardwalk were crowded starting early on the sunny holiday, and parking was at a premium throughout town.

Fireworks are another staple of the holiday. Multiple communities planned extensive fireworks displays for Monday night, many starting around 9 p.m. Ocean City’s were set to be launched from a barge in the ocean near the Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace, visible for a wide area of the beach and Boardwalk.

Many of the local celebrations ended before the horrific mass shooting that took place Monday in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, according to police. The local celebrations, even as the day progressed, remained in stark contrast to the aftermath in the the Midwest, with many people, having spent a full day at the beach or outside, not having heard anything about the shooting.

Back in Galloway, the thoughts were with those in military service, protecting the country.

Don Kliesch, of Smithville, and a member of the Elks 2845 chapter was wearing a red shirt, a color the group chose to honor the servicemen and women currently deployed.

"I think (the parade) is fantastic... The amount of people that come out to see the parade, that support everyone in the community I think is fantastic," said Kliesch.

The local Cub Scout Troop from Galloway Township was on hand as well. Dressed in their brown uniforms, they were there to show that the young troop is dedicated to showing their love for America.

"It's not about just being in the wild and just going camping. I'm looking forward to showing people that Scouts is a thing, it's fun, and you might be able to join," said Anthony, who was marching with his fellow Cub Scouts from their Galloway troop. It was his third time being at the parade.

In Northfield, shortly after the conclusion of the morning race, the fire truck sirens marked the start of the parade. Organized by the Northfield Cultural Committee, the parade stepped off at Jackson Avenue and wound down Shore Road past City Hall, turning down Mill Road and headed to Birch Grove Park where there were plenty of hot dogs and drinks.

(The Associated Press and Suzanne Marino contributed to this report.)

