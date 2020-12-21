ShopRites join partnership to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

ShopRite stores have joined a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program for COVID-19 Vaccination will provide vaccine coverage to pharmacies across the United States, including select ShopRite pharmacies, according to a press release from the company.

Under the federal program, the HHS and CDC will work with the chosen ShopRite pharmacy locations to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in the communities that ShopRite stores serve.

Specifics on timing and which locations will be involved will be released at a later date, according to a spokesperson for Wakefern Food Corp.

“We’re proud to take part in this groundbreaking public health campaign, which could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, vice president of pharmacy, health and beauty at Wakefern, a cooperative that provides logistics, distribution and merchandising for ShopRite stores. “The federal program is aiming to mass immunize the population throughout the spring of 2021, and our pharmacists are up to the challenge and ready to help our communities,” he said in a statement.