ShopRite workers to receive extra money in hazard pay

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 50,000 ShopRite union grocery workers in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will receive hazard pay thanks to an agreement between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which was announced Wednesday.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, also known as UFCW, represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, according to a written statement released by the union Wednesday.

The deal with ShopRite recognizes the ongoing risks ShopRite workers have faced as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and provides retroactive hazard pay ahead of the holiday season that covers all hours worked between July 26 and August 22, the union said.

The information released did not specify that amount of money the workers would receive on average either individually or in total.

There have been at least 109 grocery worker deaths and over 48,000 grocery workers infected or exposed since the pandemic began, the UFCW confirmed this week.

Wednesday's deal was reached by ShopRite workers across the Northeast who are members of UFCW Local unions (One, 152, 342, 360, 371, 464A, 1262, 1500) and RWDSU Local 338, the union said.