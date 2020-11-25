ShopRite workers to receive extra money in hazard pay

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 50,000 ShopRite union grocery workers in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will receive hazard pay thanks to an agreement between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which was announced Wednesday.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, also known as UFCW, represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, according to a written statement released by the union Wednesday.
The deal with ShopRite recognizes the ongoing risks ShopRite workers have faced as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and provides retroactive hazard pay ahead of the holiday season that covers all hours worked between July 26 and August 22, the union said.
The information released did not specify that amount of money the workers would receive on average either individually or in total.
There have been at least 109 grocery worker deaths and over 48,000 grocery workers infected or exposed since the pandemic began, the UFCW confirmed this week.
Wednesday's deal was reached by ShopRite workers across the Northeast who are members of UFCW Local unions (One, 152, 342, 360, 371, 464A, 1262, 1500) and RWDSU Local 338, the union said.
Grocery workers have been on the frontlines since this pandemic began and continue to put themselves in harm’s way to help families put food on this Thanksgiving, said UFCW International President Marc Perrone in a statement.
This new UFCW agreement is a victory for ShopRite grocery workers across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, Perrone said.
“Today, (Wednesday) UFCW grocery workers are sending a clear message to supermarket chains across the country that this pandemic is far from over, and every CEO must do the right thing by providing the hazard pay that these brave essential workers have earned and deserve as the threat from COVID-19 continues,” said Perrone in a written statement.
Across the region, UFCW represents over 52,000 New Jersey workers, over 74,000 New York workers, and nearly 13,000 Connecticut workers.
According to the union, the new UFCW agreement with ShopRite announced Wednesday includes the following:
• Nearly 50,000 union ShopRite grocery employees represented by UFCW and RWDSU, will receive retroactive premium pay for this past summer.
• Retroactive premium pay will be provided to each employee in the form of lump sum payments equal to one dollar ($1.00) per hour for all hours worked between July 26 and August 22.
• In the case of future COVID-19 outbreaks resulting in government orders closing all businesses, except essential businesses, ShopRite has agreed to meet UFCW and RWDSU local unions to discuss additional hazard pay.
• Additionally, ShopRite has agreed to observe a moment of silence on Workers Memorial Day and Labor Day each year, starting next year, to recognize frontline workers lost to COVID-19 and the collective strength union membership has provided to its employees.
UFCW International and UFCW Locals have been negotiating with employers across the country this year to recognize how hard grocery workers are working to provide necessary food and supplies to their communities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the union said.
In September, UFCW launched a national campaign to restore hazard pay for America’s 3 million grocery workers still on the frontlines of this pandemic, the union said.
Just weeks after launching the campaign, UFCW announced a new hazard pay agreement for 56,000 Stop & Shop grocery workers across New England, New York, and New Jersey, the union said.
