ShopRite to pay $1 a year for Atlantic City location

“If you look at our history, we’re not an overnight operation. We go into a community and we stay there,” McCarthy said. “We intend to be part of the Atlantic City family for a very long time.”

If the company did pull out of the deal, Doherty said, the CRDA would be able to quickly get another supermarket operator in place. Because the authority will own the property, he said, it would not pay local taxes.

One reason Atlantic City has remained a food desert is that corporations would not make money operating in the town, McCarthy said. He said the company is committing itself economically, including buying inventory and paying employees.

“The numbers do not work without some funding from CRDA,” he said. He said the store would hire Atlantic City residents, and that some city residents already work at other ShopRite locations. Plans call for 75 to 100 full-time jobs at the store.

Michael Chait, the president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the plan, stating at the meeting that the project has been in the works for more than a decade. Chait said the CRDA deserves tremendous credit.

“We hope that this is going to be a great economic boon to everyone in town,” McCarthy said, citing the aphorism that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.’

“We hope to create that rising tide,” he said.

