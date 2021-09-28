Shoprite LPGA Tour to bring increased traffic, pedestrians this week

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Shoprite LPGA Tour will bring increased traffic and pedestrians throughout this week, police said Tuesday.
From Monday to Sunday, motorists can expect more traffic, especially in and around the Seaview section on Rt. 9 and Jimmie Leeds Road.
Police encourage travelers to plan accordingly and use caution in these areas.
What to know about next week's ShopRite LPGA Classic
The ShopRite LPGA Classic returns to Seaview Bay Course Sept. 27 - Oct. 3. Below is what you need to know about the event.
Monday, September 27: 7:30 AM - 6:30 PM (Lot B Shuttle from Marriott Villas)
The LPGA Tour has established the following guidelines regarding autographs: No autographs are permitted once a player begins a competitive ro…
No coolers permitted on Tournament grounds. Patrons may not bring their own alcoholic beverages. Beer is available at concession stands. Pleas…
The First Aid station is located near the main spectator entrance. In the event of an accident or injury, proceed to the First Aid station, co…
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.