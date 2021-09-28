 Skip to main content
ShopRite LPGA Classic to bring increased traffic, pedestrians to Galloway
ShopRite LPGA Classic to bring increased traffic, pedestrians to Galloway

Seaview Golf Club Hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic

Seaview Golf Club in Galloway Township gets ready for the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Friday.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

Tuesday's sea and sand report

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The ShopRite LPGA Classic will bring increased traffic and pedestrians to the area this week, police said Tuesday.

Through Sunday, motorists can expect more traffic, especially in and around Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on Route 9 and Jimmie Leeds Road.

Police encourage travelers to plan accordingly and use caution in these areas.

— Molly Shelly

What to know about next week's ShopRite LPGA Classic

The ShopRite LPGA Classic returns to Seaview Bay Course Sept. 27 - Oct. 3. Below is what you need to know about the event. 

FORMAT

FORMAT

  • Nicholas Huba
  • 0

Three days, 54-hole stroke play

GENERAL PARKING

  • Nicholas Huba
  • 0

Mon-Tues ONLY: $5 (cash only - donated to Children's Miracle Network)

AUTORGRAPH POLICY

  • Nicholas Huba
  • 0

The LPGA Tour has established the following guidelines regarding autographs: No autographs are permitted once a player begins a competitive ro…

ON-SITE RESTRICTIONS

  • Nicholas Huba
  • 0

No coolers permitted on Tournament grounds. Patrons may not bring their own alcoholic beverages. Beer is available at concession stands. Pleas…

FIRST AID

  • Nicholas Huba
  • 0

The First Aid station is located near the main spectator entrance. In the event of an accident or injury, proceed to the First Aid station, co…

