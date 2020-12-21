ShopRite joins partnership to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

ShopRite has joined a partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control to ensure Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program for COVID-19 Vaccination will provide COVID-19 vaccine coverage to pharmacies across the United States, including select ShopRite pharmacies, according to a press release from the company.
Under the federal program, HHS and CDC will work with select ShopRite Pharmacy locations to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in the communities that ShopRite stores serve.
Specifics on timing and which locations will be involved will be released at a latter date, a spokesperson for the company said.
“We’re proud to take part in this groundbreaking public health campaign, which could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores, in a statement. “The federal program is aiming to mass immunize the population throughout the spring of 2021, and our pharmacists are up to the challenge and ready to help our communities.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.