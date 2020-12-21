ShopRite joins partnership to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

ShopRite has joined a partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control to ensure Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program for COVID-19 Vaccination will provide COVID-19 vaccine coverage to pharmacies across the United States, including select ShopRite pharmacies, according to a press release from the company.

Under the federal program, HHS and CDC will work with select ShopRite Pharmacy locations to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in the communities that ShopRite stores serve.

Specifics on timing and which locations will be involved will be released at a latter date, a spokesperson for the company said.

“We’re proud to take part in this groundbreaking public health campaign, which could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores, in a statement. “The federal program is aiming to mass immunize the population throughout the spring of 2021, and our pharmacists are up to the challenge and ready to help our communities.”