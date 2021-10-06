ShopRite donates $1.5 million to nonprofits during LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — ShopRite donated more than $1.5 million to nonprofits during a luncheon Friday, officials said Wednesday.

Since 1992, the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament has donated more than $38 million to hospitals, food banks, education and youth programs, according to a news release from tournament organizer Outlyr and ShopRite owner Wakefern Food Corp. The tournament itself generates more than $19 million in economic activity in the region.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The ShopRite LPGA Classic brings everyone together to support incredible organizations that battle hunger, help children and families, and invest in new research for the treatment of life-altering diseases,” said Karen Meleta, chief communications officer for Wakefern.

Organizations that will receive grants include Alzheimer's New Jersey, AtlantiCare Foundation, Special Olympics New Jersey, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Goodwill Delaware & Delaware County, Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Embrace Kids Foundation and Val Skinner Foundation.