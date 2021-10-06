 Skip to main content
ShopRite donates $1.5 million to nonprofits during LPGA Classic
top story

LPGA Tour Golf

Nanna Koerstz Madsen walks on the 18th hole in the final round of the LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Oct 3, 2021, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray

Scenes from the second day of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — ShopRite donated more than $1.5 million to nonprofits during a luncheon Friday, officials said Wednesday.

Since 1992, the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament has donated more than $38 million to hospitals, food banks, education and youth programs, according to a news release from tournament organizer Outlyr and ShopRite owner Wakefern Food Corp. The tournament itself generates more than $19 million in economic activity in the region.

“The ShopRite LPGA Classic brings everyone together to support incredible organizations that battle hunger, help children and families, and invest in new research for the treatment of life-altering diseases,” said Karen Meleta, chief communications officer for Wakefern.

Organizations that will receive grants include Alzheimer's New Jersey, AtlantiCare Foundation, Special Olympics New Jersey, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Goodwill Delaware & Delaware County, Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Embrace Kids Foundation and Val Skinner Foundation.

"ShopRite’s commitment is critical to the ongoing success of the tournament,” said Tim Erensen, managing partner at Outlyr. “Their support and charitable contributions are unmatched on Tour, and we could not be prouder to have them as our partner and title sponsor in one of the strongest events on the LPGA Tour."

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

