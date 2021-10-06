ShopRite donates $1.5 million to nonprofits during LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — ShopRite donated more than $1.5 million to nonprofits during a luncheon Friday, officials said Wednesday.
Since 1992, the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament has donated more than $38 million to hospitals, food banks, education and youth programs, according to a news release from tournament organizer Outlyr and ShopRite owner Wakefern Food Corp. The tournament itself generates more than $19 million in economic activity in the region.
“The ShopRite LPGA Classic brings everyone together to support incredible organizations that battle hunger, help children and families, and invest in new research for the treatment of life-altering diseases,” said Karen Meleta, chief communications officer for Wakefern.
Organizations that will receive grants include Alzheimer's New Jersey, AtlantiCare Foundation, Special Olympics New Jersey, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Goodwill Delaware & Delaware County, Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Embrace Kids Foundation and Val Skinner Foundation.
"ShopRite’s commitment is critical to the ongoing success of the tournament,” said Tim Erensen, managing partner at Outlyr. “Their support and charitable contributions are unmatched on Tour, and we could not be prouder to have them as our partner and title sponsor in one of the strongest events on the LPGA Tour."
GALLERY 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic final round
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.