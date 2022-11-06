Shoppers flock to Smithville to enjoy unseasonably warm weather

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Halloween has passed, the World Series is over and the calendar is a week into November, but if feels like summer.

South Jersey has experienced several days of unseasonably warm weather, hitting the 80s in one part of the area and threatening to break a temperature record in another. Families flocked from all across the state to Historic Smithville to take advantage of the respite from the typical fall chill.

And it came on a rare fall Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles were not playing, so their fans were not housebound.

Nick Campellone, a 62-year-old resident from Berlin, Camden County, with 40 years’ experience working with the U.S. Postal Service, came down to Smithville with his wife. He said the town was a good spot to visit on a nice fall day, with its rows of shops, food and drinks, before the weather turned cold for good in late fall and winter.

“It kind of has everything all in one, and it’s a nice stroll,” Campellone said.

Plenty of others agreed. Scores of people continued to pour into the town throughout the afternoon, exploring its novel shops and idyllic waterways and scenery.

Kenneth Toney, 40, of Mays Landing, said he regularly comes to Smithville with his wife, May Amos, and 5-year-old daughter, Kiara Toney, and was there to take advantage of the outdoor Smithville attractions, such as the carousel and miniature train ride.

“Being a warm day in November before it gets cold, take advantage,” Toney said “Come out before it plummets because you never know.”

“It’s a great day to sit outside and eat ice cream,” added Sioban Offerman, who came from Sussex County with her husband to visit her sister-in-law in Smithville.

The anomalously high temperatures were felt far and wide, with very warm air continuing across South Jersey on Sunday, according to Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci. Although a sea breeze cooled the shore, no high temperature in the region was below 69 degrees. Hammonton and Vineland temperatures even reached 80, according to the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network. The average high temperature for Nov. 6 is about 60.

The weather seemed to benefit several Smithville businesses, with customers flowing in and out throughout the afternoon.

“It’s wonderful for businesses here in the village,” said Lois Garrison, an employee of the Tomasello Winery in Smithville’s Village Greene. “It’s an unexpected surprise.”

“The warm weather is good for us, definitely better than we would usually be,” said Anna Neuman, who also works at a Smithville store. “And its Christmas season almost. Even if they just came for a walk, they’re going to stop by and shop.”

The warmth was especially fortuitous for GiAnna Weller, who was hosting the grand opening of her business “Indulgence: Home Bath & Beyond.” The store opened in the edifice of the former Pomona Union Protestant Church, which was transported in its entirety from its namesake hometown to its new spot in Smithville in August. The church’s stained glass window remains and illuminates the store’s interior. A tandem of good weather and advertising secured a high turnout, she said

“It’s been phenomenal,” Weller said. “Literally it’s a blessing, we couldn’t have asked for better weather.”

Weller runs two other stores in Smithville — Prim & Proper Primitives and the Smithville Candle Co. Kim Ruble, working at the latter, said the spring-like weather brought in more business over the weekend across the town. She was particularly impressed by the diversity of the crowd, saying people were coming from as far as New York to shop.

Gio Salvo, originally from the Bronx, New York, and now living in Toms River, said he liked seeing the history of the town and spending the day with family. His uncle Mike Cherubini, known in the family as “the uncle Mike,” came all the way from Wappingers Falls, New York, to watch another of his nephews in a baseball tournament and stayed to visit Smithville with Salvo and the rest of the family Sunday.

“It’s a beautiful day, and you got to take advantage of it. There ain’t many left,” Cherubini said.

Despite the warm weather, typical November and December holidays were in front of mind for some travelers from North Jersey.

Varsha Bhavsar said she came from Edison to South Jersey for the weekend with her family for a belated celebration of the holiday Diwali. The warmth made the festival of lights all the brighter, with children able to play outside and the adults more comfortable when taking part in the festivities.

“Because the weather is good, we enjoyed ourselves,” Bhavsar said.

Ed Kelly, 62, of Keansburg, Monmouth County, came with his wife to shop in Smithville, as he regularly does as the holiday season approaches. Standing outside the Underground punk rock store, where his wife was inside shopping for their children and grandchildren, Kelly said Smithville was a unique spot to capitalize on the warm fall weather.

“It’s just a nice atmosphere to walk around in, and being that it’s warm, it makes it that much nicer,” Kelly said.

The weather and atmosphere also gave people an environment to move on from a devastating weekend in Philadelphia sports, with the Phillies having lost the World Series to the Houston Astros on Saturday in six games.

Campellone said that the visit could help him move on when asked the loss, although he added that he was still proud of the performance of the wildcard Phillies over the postseason.

“I was born and raised in Philly. I live and die by the Phillies. It was tough, but, hey, I consider it a win. To get as far as they did, nobody expected it,” Campellone said. “Life goes on, you know what I mean?”

While the Phillies will not get their name etched in World Series history, Sunday had a chance to be a day for the record books in South Jersey. If the temperature stayed above 64 degrees until midnight at the Atlantic City International Airport, it would set the record for the highest Nov. 6 low temperature.