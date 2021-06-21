Shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead and three others injured, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Monday.
At 6:06 p.m., officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue where they found four males who were shot.
One of the men has died from his injuries, Tyner said in a news release.
All of the victims were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus.
Security footage of the incident shows a person, dressed in black, arrive to the scene on a bicycle, pull a gun out of their pocket and begin shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or go to acpo.org/tips
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or at crimestoppersatlantic.com
Molly Shelly
