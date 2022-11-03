Ship Bottom police officer saves two distressed swimmers from bay

SHIP BOTTOM — A borough police officer saved two distressed swimmers from drowning on Tuesday, the police department announced Wednesday.
Class II special law enforcement officer Thomas Rossi was dispatched to the Ship Bottom Boat Ramp Tuesday afternoon after an adult male victim had tipped his kayak in the Barnegat Bay.
The male victim struggled to stay afloat and get to shore. After noticing the man struggling another male adult entered the water attempting to save the kayaker. Both males ended up struggling.
Rossi noticed the two victims in the bay and dove into the water, where he assisted the two males return to shore with a life saving device.
Members of the Beach Haven First Aid Squad treated the males once they returned to shore.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.