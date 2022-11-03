 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ship Bottom police officer saves two distressed swimmers from bay

barnegat bay

Police assisted two males that were struggling in the Barnegat Bay, after one flipped his kayak and the other went in to save him.

 Michael Ein / Staff Photographer

LT Taylor Smith, Commanding Officer and Petty Officer Brisaed Mejia United States Coast Guard Station Atlantic City talks about kayak water safety

SHIP BOTTOM — A borough police officer saved two distressed swimmers from drowning on Tuesday, the police department announced Wednesday.

Class II special law enforcement officer Thomas Rossi was dispatched to the Ship Bottom Boat Ramp Tuesday afternoon after an adult male victim had tipped his kayak in the Barnegat Bay.

The male victim struggled to stay afloat and get to shore. After noticing the man struggling another male adult entered the water attempting to save the kayaker. Both males ended up struggling.

Rossi noticed the two victims in the bay and dove into the water, where he assisted the two males return to shore with a life saving device.

Members of the Beach Haven First Aid Squad treated the males once they returned to shore.

