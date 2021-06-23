Shark spotted near Jersey Shore last week

ATLANTIC CITY — As it continues to make its way up north, a shark was seen close to the shore in Atlantic City and Ocean City last Friday, OCEARCH reported Tuesday.
Named Freya, the 883-pound white shark, categorized as a sub-adult, pinged near Ocean City at 9:28 a.m. An hour later, it pinged near Atlantic City at 10:36 a.m. The most recent ping placed the 11-foot shark at Rhode Island Sound on Monday.
Freya's movements can be tracked here.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
