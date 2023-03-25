CAPE MAY — Work to install new sewer lines on Lafayette Street will begin Monday, and the city plans to keep one block closed at a time.
The work will start near Jackson Street and run all the way down to Collier's Liquor Store, police posted on Facebook. The work will continue until June and will halt during the summer, then will resume in September and conclude in October.
Contractors will be working Monday through Thursday and will try to keep the road open Friday through Sunday, police said.
The contractor will have clearly marked detour signs posted in the affected areas. The contractors that are paving Lafayette Street will work in conjunction with the contractors replacing the sewer lines to get the road open as soon as possible, police said.
Motorists should expect delays and reduce speeds when approaching work zones. Anyone with questions can email jwalker@capemaycity.com.
