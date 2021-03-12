Sewer repairs continue on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor

VENTNOR — Nearly three weeks after the sewer main broke on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor Heights, crews have installed custom fabricated materials to repair the connection, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Friday.

After the materials were installed Thursday, contractors began testing the repair and connection Friday morning when wastewater flows were low, the ACUA said in a news release.

Subcontractor Garrison Enterprise began to open the line stop to divert wastewater from the bypass line back to the repaired sewer main, the ACUA said. Workers noted minor leakage at the connection point, and adjustments were made to tighten the repair connection.

Contractors recommended the repair work set for 24 hours, the ACUA said. The connection will be reassessed Saturday night into Sunday morning.

After the repair is complete, the bypass pipe, which was installed Feb. 27, can be deactivated and removed, the ACUA said. Excavation pits will then be filled, and the road will be temporarily paved and reopened.

After the required six-month waiting period, a final resurfacing of the road will be completed, the ACUA said.

