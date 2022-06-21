Sewer leak at Atlantic County Board of Elections causes damage but doesn't stop certification of primary results

EGG HARBOR CITY — A sewer leak was discovered Monday after the long weekend in the new Atlantic County Board of Elections offices on Buffalo Avenue, county Executive Dennis Levinson confirmed Tuesday.

It appeared that a pipe had burst, Levinson said, adding that carpets and wallboard had been damaged, as well as some ballots from previous elections. Levinson could not say how many ballots were damaged as of late Tuesday morning.

Election results from the June 7 primary were certified on time Monday, despite the leak, county Clerk Joe Giralo said. Results are now official.

There were enough write-in votes for two candidates to be added to the Nov. 8 general election ballot in two races, Giralo said. Signatures for those are now being checked.

Midday Tuesday, several ServPro trucks were parked behind the building and doors were open as massive fans circulated air to remove odors. ServPro specializes in restoring spaces damaged by water or fire.

The Press was not permitted entry to see the extent of the damage, due to health and security concerns.

A Board of Elections spokesperson said the county Health Department and city officials were surveying the damage.

Reached for comment Tuesday morning, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said she had heard nothing about the leak situation.

According to Levinson, the Board of Elections leases the property and the building's landlord is responsible for cleanup.

The landlord, he said, is a firm out of Brooklyn, New York.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

