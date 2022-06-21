 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sewer leak at Atlantic County Board of Elections causes damage but doesn't stop certification of primary results

  • 0
062222-pac-nws-sewer_IMG_3915.jpg

ServPro, a fire and water cleanup and restoration company, was on site at the Atlantic County Board of Elections offices on Buffalo Avenue in Egg Harbor City on Tuesday morning after a sewer leak caused damage.

 MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST, Staff Writer

EGG HARBOR CITY — A sewer leak was discovered Monday after the long weekend in the new Atlantic County Board of Elections offices on Buffalo Avenue, county Executive Dennis Levinson confirmed Tuesday.

It appeared that a pipe had burst, Levinson said, adding that carpets and wallboard had been damaged, as well as some ballots from previous elections. Levinson could not say how many ballots were damaged as of late Tuesday morning.

Election results from the June 7 primary were certified on time Monday, despite the leak, county Clerk Joe Giralo said. Results are now official.

There were enough write-in votes for two candidates to be added to the Nov. 8 general election ballot in two races, Giralo said. Signatures for those are now being checked.

Midday Tuesday, several ServPro trucks were parked behind the building and doors were open as massive fans circulated air to remove odors. ServPro specializes in restoring spaces damaged by water or fire.

People are also reading…

The Press was not permitted entry to see the extent of the damage, due to health and security concerns.

A Board of Elections spokesperson said the county Health Department and city officials were surveying the damage.

Reached for comment Tuesday morning, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said she had heard nothing about the leak situation.

According to Levinson, the Board of Elections leases the property and the building's landlord is responsible for cleanup.

The landlord, he said, is a firm out of Brooklyn, New York. 

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Fox News paid $15 million to former host after gender pay discrepancy claims

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News